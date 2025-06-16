Publication of transparency notification

Ghent, BELGIUM, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release - regulated information

Biotalys NV (Euronext Brussel : BTLS) (the “Company” or “Biotalys”), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, announces today, in accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the ‘Belgian Transparency Act’), that it has received a transparency notification from Sofinnova Partners SAS.

Sofinnova Partners SAS has announced that, on 11 June 2025, it held 3,719,820 shares of Biotalys NV, representing 9.93% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification dated 12 June 2025 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Sofinnova Partners SAS, 7-11 boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris, France

Date on which the threshold was crossed: 11 June 2025

Threshold that is crossed: 10%

Denominator: 37,470,062

Notified details:

Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Sofinnova Partners SAS 4,226,962 3,719,820 0 9.93 % 0.00 % TOTAL 3,719,820 0 9.93 % 0.00 %

Sofinnova Partners SAS is not a controlled entity in the sense of articles 1:14 - 1:16 of the Company and Associations Code.

The transparency notification can be found on www.biotalys.com/investors.

