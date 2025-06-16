Securities Fraud Investigation Into Abacus Global Management, Inc. (ABL) Continues – Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 4, 2025, Morpheus Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Abacus uses fraudulent life expectancy data to drive revenues. Specifically, the report alleges “contrary to Abacus’ disclosures to the SEC” Abacus relies heavily on life expectancy (“LE”) reports generated by “AI powered” Lapetus Solutions. The report states former Abacus employees revealed the Company “built Lapetus LEs into… the proprietary pricing tool that Abacus made” and “would not gather the other life expectancy info.” The report asserts “Abacus’ reliance on Lapetus to value its portfolio presents a material risk to the $446 million in claimed life settlements on its books as of Q1 2025” because “[t]he indicative value on a Lapetus LE is 50% higher than with the other LE providers.”

On this news, Abacus’s stock price fell $1.64, or 21.5%, to close at $6.00 per share on June 4, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: info@frankcruzlaw.com

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

