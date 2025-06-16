FioBit launches 2025 cloud mining investment guide to help global miners quickly master mining skills

Sydney, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global financial uncertainty rises, high-net-worth individuals and institutions are increasingly turning to short-term, stable yield strategies. In this new landscape, Bitcoin cloud mining platform FioBit has emerged as the preferred solution for large capital seeking fast, predictable returns—offering AI-powered mining, No hardware. No hassle. Just tap to start earning.

Today, FioBit releases a new investor guide detailing how to strategically invest $100,000 on its platform and begin earning fixed daily returns within as little as 48 hours—with cumulative profits exceeding 15% in just one week.

Why Choose FioBit for High-Value Short-Term Bitcoin Mining? No Hardware, Just Profits via Smartphone

Unlike traditional investments such as bonds or equities—often tied to long lock-up periods or market volatility—FioBit’s short-term cloud mining contracts offer:

Fixed daily returns, no exposure to price swings

Contract durations from 1 to 7 days with full capital refund

Real-time profit dashboards, daily payouts in BTC or USDT

No hardware, no maintenance, no hidden fees

FioBit’s AI system intelligently allocates investor funds across global clean-energy data centers, ensuring maximum hash power efficiency and consistent profitability.

Click to visit FioBit to get $100 for free

How to Maximize Short-Term Profits by Investing $100K in FioBit?

Here’s a sample diversified investment strategy for a $100,000 portfolio:

The following chart illustrates the potential profit you can achieve.

Mining Plan Price Duration Daily Profit Total Return Quantity Total Profit Antminer S21 XP+ Hyd $68,000 2 days $5,440 $10,880 1 $10,880 Antminer L7 9.5Gh/s $7,800 6 days $312.00 $1,872.00 3 $5,616.00 WhatsMiner M63S+ (Trial) $200 1 day $7.00 $7.00 4 $28.00

Total Investment: $99,600

7-Day Estimated Net Profit: ~$16,524 (16.5% ROI)

This hybrid strategy allows investors to activate multiple contracts at once, start mining immediately, and cycle funds rapidly—choosing either reinvestment or withdrawal at the end of each term.

Only 3 Steps to Start Cloud Mining with FioBit – Fully Automated, AI-Powered

Register on the official website: www.fiobit.com (No ID verification required) Choose your mining contracts and fund them – AI allocates the miners automatically Receive daily payouts – principal is unlocked automatically at the end of term

The process is fully beginner-friendly, requires no hardware, and is accessible via phone or PC. All earnings can be viewed live and withdrawn at any time.

Legitimate. Secure. Transparent

FioBit is registered in Brisbane, Australia (ABN: 83 137 907 941) and licensed by FinCEN as an MSB in the United States. The platform now serves over 1.7 million global users, with more than $2.5 million in daily contract settlements.

All contracts, returns, durations, and refund terms are fully disclosed and verifiable.

Conclusion: The New Standard in Short-Term Capital Deployment

For investors seeking fast liquidity, daily profits, and low risk, FioBit’s AI-driven Bitcoin cloud mining strategy offers one of the most attractive asset paths in 2025.

Got $100K sitting idle? Don’t wait for the market to rise—let your capital mine Bitcoin for you.

Predictable. Automated. Profitable.

Visit the official FioBit website now and activate your cloud mining strategy. New users get $100 free trial credit—no risk, full control.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.