Wreaths Across America Executive Director Honored with Colonel Roger H.C. Donlon Patriot Award

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA) proudly announces that Karen Worcester, co-founder and executive director of the nonprofit organization, is the 2025 recipient of the Colonel Roger H.C. Donlon Patriot Award.

The award was presented Saturday, June 14, by the Association of the U.S. Army’s (AUSA) Greater Kansas City Chapter in recognition of Worcester’s ongoing support of veterans and families of the fallen through the organization’s yearlong mission to remember, honor and teach. Actor and philanthropist Gary Sinise—the inaugural recipient of the Col. Roger H.C. Donlon Patriot Award—presented the recognition during the chapter’s 2025 program, marking its 26th anniversary with AUSA and the 250th birthday of the United States Army.

The award honors Col. Donlon, the first American soldier of the Vietnam War and the first U.S. Army Special Forces warrior to receive the Medal of Honor. Donlon, who passed away in January, was a longtime volunteer and advocate for WAA and believed immensely in the program’s mission. Past recipients of the Col. Roger Donlon Patriot Award include Gary Sinise, Morrill Worcester, Sen. Bob Dole, Art Fillmore, Donnie Edwards, Holly Petraeus and John Holt. Award-winning actor and philanthropist Joe Mantegna was also recognized with Worcester on Saturday night.

“Wreaths Across America exemplifies a steadfast commitment to honoring our nation’s heroes,” said Norma Donlon, author, mother, grandmother and Col. Donlon’s wife of more than 50 years. “As we lay wreaths and speak the names of the fallen aloud, we do more than remember — we teach future generations the true meaning of freedom. Karen is the heartbeat behind this important mission, one that Roger believed deeply in, and I know he is looking down with pride.”

Immediately upon creating the 501(c)(3) Wreaths Across America in 2007, the board of directors chose Karen Dow Worcester for the position of Executive Director. As a volunteer and co-founder of the nonprofit, Karen tenaciously works on ways the organization can best remember the fallen and honor those who serve. Her passion is to teach our children that our freedoms are purchased at a great cost.

“This award means a great deal to me,” said Worcester. “Roger was a dear friend and mentor who taught me what true courage and service mean. Like me, he felt that teaching our nation’s children to love their country is the most important thing we can do, and I strive every day to help ensure that happens. I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly throughout the year to support this mission.”

National Wreaths Across America Day will be held this year on Saturday, December 13, 2025. This free event is open to all, and the organization encourages community members to participate by volunteering locally or sponsoring a wreath for an American hero. For $17, you can help sponsor the year-long programs and resources Wreaths Across America provides.



