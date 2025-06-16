National Civil Rights Museum celebrates Juneteenth with a focus on community and health

Memphis, TN, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum is celebrating the Juneteenth holiday on June 19 with free museum admission, vital community health services, and engaging family educational activities. This annual event honors the historic emancipation of enslaved African Americans while promoting wellness, education, and community empowerment.

Juneteenth dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union soldier, Major General Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas with 6,000 Black American troops to inform enslaved Texans the Civil War had ended, they were then free, and to enforce the law passed more than two and half years prior. This population of Black Texans were denied their freedom since January 1, 1863, when President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The museum’s Juneteenth Community Day building on last year’s success, Juneteenth Community Day expands its offerings with a comprehensive slate of health resources provided by valued community partners, including Vitalant, Sickle Cell Foundation, Baptist Health Sciences University, Baptist Memorial Health Care, Memphis Area Legal Services, and more. This year, Baptist Health Sciences University and Baptist Memorial Health Care will provide:

blood pressure screenings

diabetes risk factor screenings and education

resource connection with community healthcare workers

osteopathic medicine demonstrations.

“We are proud to continue this tradition of honoring Juneteenth with opportunities that educate, heal, and uplift our community,” said Veda Ajamu, Chief Officer of Engagement at the National Civil Rights Museum. “By combining history with health and education, we create a meaningful experience that supports the whole family.”

Juneteenth Community Day also features a variety of family-friendly educational activities designed to engage visitors of all ages in the stories and lessons of the civil rights movement, highlighting the ongoing journey toward equality and justice. There will be food trucks, family and children activities, a DJ, entertainment, live radio remotes, and recorded messages relevant to the importance of Juneteenth.

Free admission from 9 am to 6 pm is on a first-come basis. The Juneteenth Community Day is made possible by Ford Philanthropy with support of Caesars Entertainment/Horseshoe Tunica, Home Depot, Downtown Memphis Commission, Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, and the Memphis Grizzlies. For more information, visit civilrightsmuseum.org.