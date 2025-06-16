Shareholders of Civitas Resources, Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 1, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – CIVI

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Civitas Resources, Inc. ("Civitas Resources" or the "Company") (NYSE: CIVI) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Civitas Resources investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 27, 2024 and February 24, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/civitas-resources-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=152968&wire=3

CIVI investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: (i) Civitas was highly likely to significantly reduce its oil production in 2025 as a result of, inter alia, declines following the production peak at the DJ Basin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a low TIL count at the end of 2024; (ii) increasing its oil production would require the Company to acquire additional acreage and development locations, thereby incurring significant debt and causing the Company to sell corporate assets to offset its acquisition costs; (iii) the Company’s financial condition would require it to implement disruptive cost reduction measures including a significant workforce reduction; (iv) accordingly, Civitas’s business and/or financial prospects, as well as its operational capabilities, were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Civitas Resources during the relevant time frame, you have until July 1, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com