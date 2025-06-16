Troy C. Smith Named Host and Emcee for 2025 Central Florida Business Expo

Lakeland, Fl , June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Central Florida Business Expo is thrilled to announce Troy C. Smith as the official host and emcee for the 2025 event, taking place on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL.

Troy C. Smith Announced as 2025 Central Florida Business Expo Host and Emcee

A Servant Leadership Coach, TEDx Speaker, and author of Value-Driven Leadership, Troy brings unmatched passion, energy, and inspiration to stages across the country. At this year’s Expo, he will guide attendees through a full day of connection, collaboration, and content—from high-impact keynote speakers to educational breakout sessions and the dynamic exhibit hall experience.

Known for his powerful personal journey from high school dropout in the Bronx to becoming GEICO’s #1 Sales Manager nationwide, Troy now leads Hope Inspirational Speaking LLC, helping individuals and teams live with greater intention through his signature “HOPE” philosophy: Helping Other People Excel.

As host of the Expo, Troy will:

Kick off the day with an interactive, mindset-shifting activity designed to set the tone for purposeful engagement

Introduce keynote speakers with his signature blend of humor, heart, and insight

Keep the momentum strong throughout the day, energizing the audience and reinforcing the Expo’s central theme of growth through purpose and connection

“I’m honored to serve as host for the 2025 Central Florida Business Expo,” Smith said. “This event isn’t just about business—it’s about people. It’s about creating an environment where entrepreneurs, leaders, and visionaries can come together to grow, be inspired, and walk away with renewed hope and purpose.”

Chrissanne Long, Expo Organizer and Co-Owner of Maximize Digital Media, shared her excitement about bringing Troy’s energy and leadership to the stage.

“Troy is a force of nature—in the best way. His ability to connect with people, ignite purpose, and create space for transformation is exactly what makes him the perfect emcee for this year’s Expo. He’s going to elevate every moment of the day.”

The Central Florida Business Expo, hosted by the City of Lakeland, will once again gather entrepreneurs, small business owners, nonprofit leaders, and corporate professionals for a day filled with practical tools, meaningful conversations, and high-level learning opportunities.

For more information on the Expo, visit https://cflbe.com





2025 Central Florida Business Expo Logo

About Central Florida Business Expo



Central Florida Business Events, LLC is dedicated to producing high-impact events that connect, equip, and elevate the region’s business community. Through strategic partnerships and purpose-driven programming, the company curates dynamic experiences that foster collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth for entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and nonprofit professionals across Central Florida. Its signature event, the Central Florida Business Expo, is now in its second year and will take place on September 24, 2025, at the RP Funding Center, hosted in partnership with the City of Lakeland.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.youtube.com/embed/qj7sT4g8ff0