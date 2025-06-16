Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before August 11, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – RCKT

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rocket" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RCKT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Rocket investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 27, 2025 and May 26, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

RCKT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of RP-A501’s safety and clinical trial protocol; notably, that Rocket knew Serious Adverse Events (SAEs), including death of participants enrolled in the study, were a risk. In particular, Rocket amended the trial’s protocol to introduce a novel immunomodulatory agent to the pretreatment regimen without providing this critical update to shareholders. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Rocket’s securities at artificially inflated prices. On May 27, 2025, Rocket announced that the FDA placed a clinical hold on the RP-A501 Phase 2 pivotal study after at least one patient suffered a Serious Adverse Event (SAE), ultimately, death, while enrolled in the study following a substantive amendment to the protocol that the Company failed to disclose to investors at the time management made the revision. In fact, Rocket stated that, while the patient was dosed in May, the decision to amend the protocol was made “several months” earlier. Despite this, Rocket made no attempt to alert investors or the public to the change until after the SAE occurred. Following this news, the price of Rocket’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $6.27 per share on May 23, 2025, Rocket’s stock price fell to $2.33 per share on May 27, 2025, a decline of about 37% in the span of just a single trading day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Rocket during the relevant time frame, you have until August 11, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

