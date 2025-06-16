Investors who lost money on UroGen Pharma Ltd.(URGN) should contact Levi & Korsinsky about pending Class Action - URGN

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in UroGen Pharma Ltd. ("UroGen Pharma Ltd." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: URGN) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of UroGen Pharma Ltd. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 27, 2023 and May 15, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/urogen-pharma-ltd-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=152982&wire=3

URGN investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the ENVISION clinical study was not designed to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness of the Company’s lead pipeline product, UGN-102, because it lacked a concurrent control arm; (2) as a result, the Company would have difficulty demonstrating that the duration of response endpoint was attributable to UGN-102; (3) UroGen failed to heed the FDA’s warnings about the study design used to support a drug application for UGN-102; (4) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that the NDA for UGN-102 would not be approved; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in UroGen Pharma Ltd. during the relevant time frame, you have until July 28, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com