Prince Rupert: the Ideal Place for Your Next Build

PRINCE RUPERT, British Columbia, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’re looking for your next development opportunity, look no further than Prince Rupert — a thriving, resilient North Coast community with big-city potential and small-town charm.

Known as the “City of Rainbows,” Prince Rupert is experiencing rapid growth thanks to its booming port and industry expansion. With a vacancy rate of less than 1%, demand for housing is at an all-time high, and the City is eager to partner with developers to build the future of this unique coastal community.

Why Build in Prince Rupert?

Prince Rupert is strategically located just three shipping days from Asian markets and sees $60 billion in annual trade through its port. With port activity ramping up and a growing workforce in need of homes, the need for new residential development is both immediate and significant.

To support this growth, the City of Prince Rupert is actively making it easier, faster, and more affordable to build:

There is potential for development of 1,000 units on municipally-held greenfield lands now up for sale.

on municipally-held greenfield lands now up for sale. Flexible zoning and private lots in the downtown core are primed for infill development near amenities and transit.

and private lots in the downtown core are primed for infill development near amenities and transit. No development or building permit fees on new housing and all downtown projects until the end of 2029.

on new housing and all downtown projects until the end of 2029. Revitalization Tax Exemptions for eligible downtown housing, mixed-use, and commercial developments—up to 5 or 10 years of progressive exemptions available.

Fast, Friendly, and Efficient Approvals

In Prince Rupert, time is on your side. Local developers praise City staff for their responsive, knowledgeable, and collaborative approach. Approvals happen quickly:

Average Permit Processing Times:

Development Permit: under 1 month

Development Variance Permit: under 2 months

Building & Engineering Permits: under 3 months

Rezoning/OCP Amendments: under 4 months

“The team over at City Hall is extremely well versed in their craft,” said Jeff Brown of North Star Developments. “In Vancouver, you’re talking four to five years for approvals. In Prince Rupert, we’re talking two months.”

North Star’s non-profit arm, Aurora Housing Society, is already breaking ground on a 40-unit multifamily project on land leased from the City — just one example of how fast-tracked collaboration is making development possible.

“It’s refreshing to work in a community that is embracing growth, understands its needs, and facilitates approvals respectfully and efficiently,” added Gord Wylie, President of North Star Development.

Live, Work, and Build in One of BC’s Most Beautiful Communities

Prince Rupert offers more than just opportunity — it offers lifestyle. Where else in BC can you hike a mountain in the morning, enjoy a harbour tour at sunset, and take in live performances at a modern arts centre that evening?

With a golf course, pool, arena, performing arts centre, and welcoming community spirit, Prince Rupert offers developers and future residents a quality of life that’s hard to match.

“The added advantage is that you get to go to Prince Rupert — one of the most beautiful places in Canada. Hands down,” said Jeff Brown.

Learn More or Get Involved

Developers interested in learning more about current opportunities, available lands, or incentive programs are encouraged to contact the City of Prince Rupert’s planning department today.

Prince Rupert is ready for growth. The question is: Are you ready to build it?

PLANNING DEPARTMENT

Email: planning@princerupert.ca

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT:

Email: paul.vendittelli@princerupert.ca

MEDIA CONTACT:

Veronika Stewart, Manager of Communications, Engagement and Social Development

Office: (250) 627 0976

Cell: (778) 884 6285

Email: veronika.stewart@princerupert.ca

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75e4fc58-5edc-4b23-ace7-d8b010dbcaf3