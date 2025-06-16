COOFANDY Announces Collaboration with Luxury Designer Matteo Menotto, Defining a New Era of Timeless Elegance

New York, NY, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COOFANDY officially announces its collaboration with internationally renowned luxury fashion designer Matteo Menotto, unveiling a co-branded collection that marks a pivotal step forward in the brand’s evolution. As COOFANDY’s first partnership with a high-profile designer from the world of European luxury, this collaboration brings a new level of creative sophistication to its menswear offerings. Matteo Menotto, celebrated for his work with global fashion powerhouses, is known for his masterful approach to print and textile design—blending artistic depth with commercial precision. His expertise in crafting visual narratives through fabric has made him a sought-after creative force across both runway and retail. This collaboration marks COOFANDY’s step toward a more global and upscale identity, blending international design flair with everyday wearability.







The Story Behind Exotic Escape

At the center of the COOFANDY x Matteo Menotto collaboration is Exotic Escape—a signature print that encapsulates the creative synergy between COOFANDY’s brand values and Menotto’s world-class design sensibility. More than just a visual element, this print serves as a narrative device, a canvas that expresses the shared vision of two forces merging functionality with elevated design.

Inspired by the classic French Toile de Jouy, Exotic Escape reinterprets the traditional pastoral motif through a vivid, tropical lens. The design features dreamlike floating islands inhabited by wild tigers, tropical birds, and lush foliage—hibiscus, plumeria, and palm—composed with deliberate elegance. Rendered in monochrome tones and delicate lines, the composition evokes both serenity and complexity, inviting the viewer to look deeper and imagine more.







Beneath its surface beauty lies a conceptual framework that speaks directly to COOFANDY’s brand philosophy: timeless elegance and modern sophistication. These islands are not simply exotic landscapes—they are metaphors for identity in motion. Each scene captures the tension and harmony between stillness and discovery, control and curiosity. The wilderness is stylized, not wild; the adventure, refined rather than reckless.





This contrast is no accident. In Exotic Escape, nature is not chaotic but composed—curated into a visual order that mirrors the COOFANDY man himself: grounded, intentional, quietly confident. The animals and flora become symbolic agents, echoing the inner vitality that refined design seeks to reveal, not disguise. Here, elegance isn’t about excess—it’s about restraint, balance, and awareness.







By weaving classical structure with imaginative freedom, the print doesn’t just decorate the garment—it elevates it. It prompts the wearer to consider not just how they look, but how they inhabit the world: Are you escaping, or returning to yourself? What does refinement mean in a world increasingly drawn to spectacle?





Exotic Escape is COOFANDY’s answer to these questions—a poetic synthesis of aesthetics and meaning. It interprets timeless elegance not as nostalgia, but as presence; modern sophistication not as trend, but as clarity of intention.





Design That Empowers Through Function

While the Exotic Escape print delivers visual sophistication, the garments themselves are designed to support the rhythms of real life—without compromising on comfort, care, or confidence.





Every piece in the collection reflects this philosophy. The fabrics are breathable, lightweight, and selected for ease of wear—perfect for summer climates and transitional settings. Many of the items are made from quick-drying, wrinkle-resistant materials that retain their shape and color wash after wash. These are clothes made to move with you, not slow you down.





The silhouettes are relaxed yet structured—shirts that drape naturally, collars that hold their shape, shorts that are cut for freedom but still refined. Features like roll-up sleeves, invisible plackets, and practical pockets aren’t just stylistic choices; they’re thoughtful details that enhance usability.





whether they’re on a beach, in transit, or stepping into a casual meeting. Each piece is versatile enough to be styled up or down, giving the wearer control over how they present themselves across settings and moods.





Elevating Everyday Style with Meaningful Design

The COOFANDY x Matteo Menotto collaboration is more than a creative project—it reflects a shared belief that good design should be both thoughtful and accessible. By combining COOFANDY’s practical approach to everyday menswear with Menotto’s background in high-end fashion, the collection introduces a new layer of depth to functional clothing.





At its core, this partnership is about refining how style is experienced. It brings artistic detail and purposeful design into pieces meant to be worn in real life, not just admired. It’s about crafting garments that do more than follow trends—they carry meaning, inspire confidence, and give form to the kind of man who is both grounded and evolving.



