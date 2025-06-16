BitMart Unleashes Futures King Trading Tournament: $232,000 USDT Up for Grabs in Summer Showdown

Mahe, Seychelles , June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has launched the Futures King Trading Tournament , an electrifying summer event where futures traders have the opportunity to share in a staggering $232,000 USDT prize pool. Running from June 12 to July 9, 2025 (UTC), this trading tournament is set to heat up the crypto scene with daily, weekly, and monthly reward opportunities for traders of all levels.

Get Rewarded Just for Showing Up – Sunshine Award

Participants who register and trade at least 1,000 USDT in futures are guaranteed a reward opportunity through the Sunshine Award, with blind box bonuses of up to 100 USDT. With a dedicated prize pool of 50,000 USDT, this is BitMart’s way of welcoming all traders to the competition.

Leaderboards That Pay – Multiple Paths to Earn Bonuses

The Futures King Trading Tournament features multiple leaderboard categories designed to reward performance, consistency, and strategy. With generous bonus pools available, traders have several ways to earn throughout the event:

Daily Trading Rank: Participants who trade 30,000 USDT or more in a single day can enter the daily leaderboard. Top traders may receive up to 225 USDT per day , with a total of 6,300 USDT distributed over the campaign.





Participants who trade can enter the daily leaderboard. Top traders may receive up to , with a total of distributed over the campaign. Weekly Trading Rank: By reaching a weekly trading volume of 100,000 USDT or more , traders become eligible for the weekly leaderboard rewards. Depending on total activity, the weekly bonus pool can reach as high as 42,000 USDT .





By reaching a , traders become eligible for the weekly leaderboard rewards. Depending on total activity, the . Monthly Trading Rank: Those who trade at least 200,000 USDT during the campaign can qualify for monthly rewards. The monthly prize pool may reach up to 68,600 USDT , offering top performers significant bonus potential.





Those who trade can qualify for monthly rewards. The , offering top performers significant bonus potential. Monthly ROI Rank: For traders focused on returns, the ROI leaderboard highlights those with 10,000 USDT in volume and a positive ROI. The top reward opportunities extend up to 5,880 USDT.

Exclusive Bonus for VIP Climbers

BitMart is also offering a VIP Tier Upgrade Bonus during the event. Traders who level up their VIP status through futures activity can claim additional rewards of 100–200 USDT bonus, credited as a futures trading bonus.

How to Join

Head over to the official event page .



Click [Join Now] to register.



Start trading futures — USDT-M, Coin-M, or via Copy Trading — to qualify.

Participation in this campaign is subject to terms and conditions. Restrictions apply in certain countries and regions.

