TuTu’s Green World Celebrates 15 Years of Cultivating a Greener Generation

What started as a personal mission to fill her children’s bookshelves with stories that featured diverse characters and environmental values has blossomed into a full-fledged sustainability movement. This year, TuTu’s Green World proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary, marking a milestone for a brand that has redefined eco-education for the next generation.



Tulani Thomas, a former CPA, corporate attorney, and mother of two, founded TuTu’s Green World out of necessity. “I couldn’t find books that resonated for my kids, or taught the values we lived at home, eco-consciousness, mindfulness, healthy living,” said Thomas. “So, I decided to write them myself.” That decision sparked the creation of the beloved children’s book TuTu Goes Green, introducing young readers to TuTu, an inquisitive little girl who models everyday green habits with the mantra: small acts, big impacts.

Over the past 15 years, that single book has grown into a multi-platform eco-education company, offering children’s literature, animated videos, classroom curricula, community programs, and corporate sustainability workshops. With Thomas at the helm, TuTu’s Green World has reached schools, libraries, and homes across the country, and even found its way into the offices of Fortune 100 tech companies, where employees and their children have engaged with Thomas’s ‘Small Acts, Big Impacts’ campaign.









The success of TuTu Goes Green quickly led to a second book, Soil Magic, published in 2024. In it, TuTu and her green crew tackle a town-wide waste crisis by introducing composting to the community, blending lessons in civics, teamwork, and environmental science. These books aren’t just stories; they’re educational tools used in schools aligned with state-mandated sustainability education standards.

Thomas further explained, “I connect the dots between sustainability, economics, and wellness, helping people see how living green isn’t just good for the planet, but for their families and their budgets.”



Her programs have been especially impactful during Bring Your Child to Work Day, where TuTu’s stories and eco-activities serve as bridges between corporate values and the home. In municipalities across New Jersey and New York, local offices of sustainability have brought her in to lead youth programming and community events.

As TuTu’s Green World looks to the next 15 years, the mission remains clear: inspire a generation to care for the planet, starting with their own small acts. Plans are underway for new book releases, an animated series, and an expanded digital curriculum that blends environmental science with storytelling for classrooms nationwide. Thomas further explained, “We’re building a mindset: one where being green is something that is natural.”

From one mother’s bookshelf to a national platform, TuTu’s Green World is proof that big movements can grow from small, meaningful steps.

