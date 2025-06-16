PCM Encore Surpasses $1.2 Billion in Client Assets, Expands Nationwide in First Six Months Serving External Families

Built over five years as a single family office, PCM Encore opened to other families six months ago and now manages over $1.2 billion. With 57 families onboard, the firm continues expanding its advisor network and direct investment capabilities across the country.



BELLEVUE, Wash., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCM Encore today announced that it has exceeded $1.2 billion in assets under management, just six months after opening its platform to outside families. Originally founded as a single family office, PCM Encore has spent the past five years building a robust, institutional-grade wealth management platform. The firm now serves 57 families across the United States.

PCM Encore provides a comprehensive suite of investment, tax, estate, and family office services tailored to the needs of sophisticated families. The platform emphasizes long-term partnership, after-tax return optimization, and access to high-quality private and public investment opportunities.

Key Milestones Achieved in the First Six Months:

PCM Encore’s early growth reflects rising demand among wealthy families for a more personalized alternative to traditional wirehouse and RIA offerings. With over $1.2 billion in client AUM, the firm is focused on sustainable, relationship-driven expansion.

Built out a team of registered advisors based in: Aspen, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, and Seattle

Developed a direct investment team based in Menlo Park

Opened an additional office in Miami

Onboarded 57 families to the PCM Encore platform

Expanded team to more than 15 professionals, including experts in investment management, technology, compliance, and client advisory

Delivered comprehensive services, including tax and estate planning, family office solutions, and portfolio optimization

Facilitated client access to a broad array of leading fund managers and investment strategies, including: Direct Indexing, Private Credit, Private Real Estate, Private Infrastructure, Private Equity, Venture Capital



Tax Alpha In a Volatile Market

PCM Encore’s tax-aware investing approach has helped clients outperform even in a stagnant market. During the volatility following April’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcements, the firm’s investment team deployed aggressive tax loss harvesting strategies. While major indices like the S&P 500 were flat year-to-date through May, PCM Encore clients ended the period meaningfully ahead on an after-tax basis.

“Especially in environments like this, after-tax returns are what separate smart portfolios from the rest,” said Bradford Lin, Principal at PCM Encore and former KKR private equity executive. “By capturing losses tactically and reinvesting, we’ve delivered tax alpha that compounds over time—even when the market goes nowhere.”

The firm reported over 1% in tax alpha in Q1, with early Q2 data pointing to even stronger results. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Tax alpha results may vary based on individual circumstances and market conditions.

Institutional Investment Platform with a Proven Track Record

PCM Encore offers families access to a carefully curated suite of private and public investment opportunities, along with proprietary diligence, ongoing monitoring, and operational support.

Notable recent outcomes include:

A successful exit from Vector , a trucking and logistics software company, at a nine-figure valuation, where PCM Encore was a seed investor and board member

, a trucking and logistics software company, at a nine-figure valuation, where PCM Encore was a seed investor and board member In partnership with ACG and Prudential, breaking ground on the first major multifamily development project of 2025 in the Seattle metro area

These results highlight the firm’s ability to originate and execute investments across various asset classes while aligning with client portfolios.

Building a Team for Long-Term Success

PCM Encore was founded by Michael Paulus, a seasoned growth investor and entrepreneur with a track record of building companies at scale. The firm’s team has grown to include professionals with backgrounds in investment management, technology, compliance, and client service. PCM Encore’s leadership includes:

Bradford Lin, Direct Investments Principal and former KKR private equity executive

John Shepard, Chief Technology Officer and former Microsoft executive

Sam Rice, Chief Compliance Officer

Andrew Weiss, Chief Marketing Officer

The firm remains focused on expanding its platform and deepening relationships with families nationwide.

“We’ve spent years building PCM Encore for our own family,” Paulus added. “Now, we’re honored to be a trusted partner to other families who share our long-term mindset and value the same high standards that we do.”

About PCM Encore

PCM Encore is a technology-forward, independent fiduciary financial advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals, trusts, and family offices. The firm combines a personalized, client-first approach with institutional investment access, proprietary strategies, and deep expertise in tax and estate planning. PCM Encore is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with advisors and investment professionals based in Aspen, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, and Menlo Park.

Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Michael Paulus

Organization / Company: PCM Encore

Company website: https://encoreinvestment.com/

Contact Email Address: hello@encoreinvestment.com

