Panther Launches PTR Token to Empower Ultra X, Building a Bridge for a Global AI Trading Ecosystem

New York, NY, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's increasingly complex and data-driven global financial markets, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology is reshaping the investment landscape. Traditional quantitative trading, reliant on human decisions and limited data analysis, struggles to meet the rapidly changing market demands. Meanwhile, investors are increasingly seeking efficient, transparent, and intelligent trading tools. Against this backdrop, the Panther Quantitative Think Tank Investment Center has emerged with its innovative Ultra X quantitative trading system and native token PTR. PTR is not only the core driving force of the Ultra X ecosystem but also serves as a bridge connecting investors, developers, and AI platforms, building a revolutionary global trading network and opening up new possibilities for wealth creation.







PTR: The Core Link of the Ultra X Ecosystem



The PTR token is the lifeblood of the Ultra X ecosystem, with a profound impact on creating and maintaining an AI-driven quantitative trading ecosystem. Ultra X is a cutting-edge trading system that integrates deep learning, big data analysis, and blockchain technology, supporting autonomous trading in stocks, gold, options, and cryptocurrencies (such as BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC). As a bridge within the ecosystem, PTR connects various stakeholders and drives every aspect from research and development to global promotion, ensuring Ultra X becomes the "super brain" of the financial market.



The head of Panther's R&D team stated, "PTR is the soul of the Ultra X ecosystem. It is not only the funding engine for technological innovation but also the key link for global investors to share success with Ultra X."







How PTR Shapes the Ultra X Ecosystem



PTR's unique position is reflected in the following core functions, highlighting its profound impact as an ecosystem bridge:



1. Funding Link: Driving Technological Innovation



PTR provides funding for Ultra X’s R&D, data acquisition, and global server deployment through decentralized financing. For example, PTR supports the system's real-time analysis of massive data, ensuring Ultra X continues to evolve and maintain technological leadership.



2. Incentive Bridge: Connecting Users and Value



PTR holders enjoy advanced features of Ultra X, such as real-time monitoring of investment market directions and trends, dashboards for cryptocurrency capital flows (USDT, BTC, ETH, USDC), and exclusive trading strategy reports. Through a profit-sharing mechanism, holders can share in the profits after Ultra X’s market launch, directly participating in ecological value creation. This incentive model closely connects users and the platform.



3. Governance Hub: Empowering Community Participation



PTR is not just a trading tool; it grants governance rights to holders. In the future, holders will be able to vote on Ultra X's feature upgrades or personalized services, building a community-driven ecosystem. This decentralized governance reinforces PTR’s position as an ecosystem bridge.



4. Trust Foundation: Safeguarding User Interests



Panther commits to fully compensating users if Ultra X’s recommended strategies result in losses, with a single compensation cap of 100%. This mechanism seamlessly connects user trust with platform responsibility through PTR's bridging role, enhancing the ecosystem's reliability.







Advantages and Features of PTR



· Ecosystem Integration: PTR unites investors, developers, and AI technologies, creating a self-sustaining trading ecosystem that transcends traditional financial models.

PTR unites investors, developers, and AI technologies, creating a self-sustaining trading ecosystem that transcends traditional financial models. · Global Connectivity: Supports the global promotion of Ultra X, covering regions such as the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Asia, with plans to launch on Google Play and the App Store to expand user reach.

Supports the global promotion of Ultra X, covering regions such as the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Asia, with plans to launch on Google Play and the App Store to expand user reach. · Transparency and Trustworthiness: Semi-annual independent audits of Ultra X performance and PTR usage details, coupled with strict AML/KYC policies and cold wallet storage, ensure fund security.

Semi-annual independent audits of Ultra X performance and PTR usage details, coupled with strict AML/KYC policies and cold wallet storage, ensure fund security. · Social Value: Panther donates 5% of Ultra X profits to educational and technological public welfare, reflecting the social responsibility of the PTR ecosystem.



The Cornerstone of Trust and Transparency



Panther reinforces the credibility of PTR and Ultra X through transparent operations. Monthly reports from independent audits publicly disclose trading performance and token usage, which users can access in real-time via the Panther official website ( https://pqtic.com ). Funds are managed by a third-party custodian, with PTR reserves stored in multi-signature cold wallets, preventing unauthorized access. Additionally, Panther's market value management program ensures the healthy development of PTR prices through liquidity support and strategic partnerships, protecting the interests of early investors.



PTR: The Connector of Financial Futures



The PTR token serves as a link and bridge, transforming Ultra X into a global AI trading ecosystem. Whether providing funding for the system, incentivizing user participation, or empowering community governance, PTR is pushing the boundaries of financial technology. Supported by Ultra X, it analyzes market trends and social media sentiment to provide precise strategies, helping users succeed in a volatile market. As Panther accelerates global promotion and recruits regional sales agents, PTR is becoming a benchmark in fintech that connects technology and wealth.



About Panther Quantitative Think Tank Investment Center



Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York, Panther is a pioneer in AI-driven quantitative trading. Its flagship product, Ultra X, integrates deep learning, natural language processing, and blockchain technology to provide intelligent trading solutions. With a global network of partners, Panther is committed to reshaping the future of wealth creation.

Website: https://pqtic.com/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



