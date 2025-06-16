Atlas Welcomes Tom Price as President of Infrastructure Business

DENVER, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants (Atlas), a leading infrastructure and environmental solutions provider, has announced Tom Price as President of its infrastructure business.

Price has held executive leadership roles at prominent firms within the architecture, engineering and construction industry and is known for his passion for client service, project delivery excellence, business growth and operating discipline. His expertise in civil infrastructure is deeply rooted in the transportation, buildings and water sectors.

Before joining Atlas, Price served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of TYLin, a global engineering, advisory and construction management firm. As COO, Price successfully integrated 14 companies and grew revenue and profit significantly.

“Atlas is dedicated to helping clients navigate their most critical infrastructure challenges, and I’m honored to join a team that’s driven by client service, innovation and collaboration,” says Price. “Together, we will continue to build a strong future for the communities we serve.”

Prior to TYLin, Price worked at Jacobs/CH2M HILL, serving in such executive roles as Senior Vice President for Global Growth, Strategy and Solutions and Senior Vice President for the State and Local Governments business. Throughout his executive career, Tom has remained deeply involved with projects and clients, serving as executive sponsor, principal in charge and account manager for numerous complex transportation, infrastructure and water programs.

“Tom’s unwavering commitment to excellence and deep passion for fostering professional development make him an outstanding fit for our Atlas culture,” says Atlas CEO Jacque Hinman. “His broad expertise across construction, engineering, consulting and project management, combined with his exceptional mentoring and leadership abilities, will be invaluable as we continue serving our clients with distinction.”

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, consulting and quality management services from more than 100 locations nationwide. With a talent base of 3,600 and $685 million in revenue, we deliver infrastructure and environmental solutions to public- and private-sector clients. To learn more about Atlas visit www.oneatlas.com and follow us on LinkedIn | X | Facebook.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38fab3f9-a751-4fd2-91c0-c61547d0b29b