West Red Lake Gold Reports Fatality at the Madsen Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) deeply regrets that early this morning, June 16th, 2025, an employee working underground was fatally injured at the Madsen Mine in Red Lake, Ontario.

The health, safety and wellbeing of our employees is our top priority. The Company is working closely with local and Ministry of Labour authorities and an investigation and comprehensive review are underway. Operations have been voluntarily suspended. The thoughts of management are with the family, friends and colleagues who have been impacted by this tragic incident.

The Company will provide additional information as appropriate.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing the Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

