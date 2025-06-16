Winner Mining Launched New Short-Term Contracts & Upgraded Affiliate Program With Daily Profits and Instant Rewards

Norwich, United Kingdom, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto mining made even easier — explore flexible short-term contracts, refer friends for commissions, and enjoy daily earnings without any commitment.

Winner Mining has expanded its platform with the launch of new short-term cloud mining contracts—designed for users looking to earn faster, more frequent returns without locking into long-term commitments. This update comes alongside a refreshed affiliate program and a recent spike in user sign-ups, showing strong community interest in the new offerings.

Whether you're new to mining or already earning, the latest tools make it easier than ever to start small, earn daily, and grow with referrals.





Short-Term Contracts with Daily Rewards

Perfect for those looking to test the waters or earn quickly:

Flexible terms: Choose from 1-day, 3-day, 5-day, and other short contract durations

Choose from 1-day, 3-day, 5-day, and other short contract durations Daily fixed returns: Contracts offer up to 8% daily return with principal returned at expiration

Contracts offer up to with principal returned at expiration No hidden fees: What you see is what you earn

What you see is what you earn Quick payouts: Daily rewards credited in real-time to your account





These contracts give users a transparent and fast way to earn, with complete flexibility to start, stop, or scale up anytime.

Platform Growth

Winner Mining has seen a noticeable 30% increase in new users this month, largely driven by the popularity of short-term contracts. As more users look for quicker and lower-risk mining options, these plans have become a go-to entry point for beginners and investors.

Invite & Earn with Upgraded Affiliate Program

Bringing friends now comes with bigger benefits:

Earn up to 4.5% commission on each contract purchased by your referrals

on each contract purchased by your referrals Commissions are paid daily and automatically credited

No limit to how much you can earn from your network





With Winner Mining’s referral system, sharing your invite link becomes a passive income stream in itself.

Active Bonuses & Promotions

Welcome rewards and referral bonuses : Regular promotions are run to reward new and active users

: Regular promotions are run to reward new and active users Top referrer incentives: High-performing affiliates can qualify for extra bonuses during special events

Simple, Transparent, and Global

Cloud-based mining — no hardware or tech experience needed

— no hardware or tech experience needed Real-time income tracking via mobile and desktop

via mobile and desktop Instant withdrawals for both mining income and referral rewards

for both mining income and referral rewards 24/7 customer support in multiple languages

Winner Mining operates across 180+ countries, with millions of users already benefiting from its seamless interface, clean energy infrastructure, and stable performance.

Why Winner Mining?

With crypto markets gaining momentum and more users looking for reliable passive income, short-term mining contracts hit the sweet spot: low entry, fast earnings, and zero commitment. Combine that with Winner Mining’s trusted infrastructure and referral rewards, and it’s easy to see why new user registrations have been climbing fast.

Highlights at a Glance

Flexible short-term mining plans

Daily payouts with up to 8% daily return



Principal returned at contract end

Up to 4.5% referral commission



Transparent, secure, and beginner-friendly

Fast withdrawals & easy income tracking

No equipment or setup required

Manage Everything from the App

With the Winner Mining app, you can activate contracts, monitor earnings, withdraw instantly, and invite friends—anytime, anywhere.

About Winner Mining

Winner Mining is a global cloud mining provider that brings crypto mining to everyone—no hardware, no hassle. With millions of users worldwide, the platform is built on green energy and high-security standards, offering real-time daily earnings, flexible contracts, and one of the most rewarding affiliate systems in the space.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.