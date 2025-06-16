Globus Maritime Limited Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

GLYFADA, Greece, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited (“Globus”, the “Company”, “we”, or “our”) (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, today reported its unaudited consolidated operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Revenue $8.6 million in Q1 2025 compared to $7.7 million in Q1 2024

Adjusted EBITDA $2 million in both Q1 2025 and Q1 2024

Time Charter Equivalent $9,225 per day in Q1 2025 compared to $11,862 per day in Q1 2024



Current Fleet Profile

As of the date of this press release, Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate nine dry bulk carriers, consisting of six Kamsarmax and three Ultramax.

Vessel Year Built Yard Type Month/Year Delivered DWT Flag Galaxy Globe 2015 Hudong-Zhonghua Kamsarmax October 2020 81,167 Marshall Is. Diamond Globe 2018 Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co. Kamsarmax June 2021 82,027 Marshall Is. Power Globe 2011 Universal Shipbuilding Corporation Kamsarmax July 2021 80,655 Cyprus Orion Globe 2015 Tsuneishi Zosen Kamsarmax November 2021 81,837 Marshall Is. GLBS Hero 2024 Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. Ultramax January 2024 64,000 Marshall Is. GLBS Might 2024 Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. Ultramax August 2024 64,000 Marshall Is. GLBS Magic 2024 Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. Ultramax September 2024 64,000 Marshall Is. GLBS Angel 2016 Hudong-Zhonghua Kamsarmax November 2024 81,119 Marshall Is. GLBS Gigi 2014 Tsuneishi Hi Cebu Kamsarmax December 2024 81,817 Marshall Is. Weighted Average Age: 7.5 Years as of June 16, 2025 680,622

Current Fleet Deployment

All our vessels are currently operating on short-term time charters, we generally consider as spot charters, the charters that are below one year in duration and/or are chartered on index linked basis (“on spot”).

Management Commentary

The first quarter of 2025 was weak with the seasonally weak quarter further affected by geopolitical and economic factors around the world. However, we are now operating a much younger, more fuel-efficient fleet that allows us to keep our costs under control. We are continuing with our expansion and renewal efforts with the construction for our two Ultramaxes in Japan (scheduled for delivery in 2026) progressing smoothly.

We have a positive view of the medium- and long-term prospects of the industry. At this time we are preparing diligently for the various environmental regulations that are forthcoming, and we hope our modern and fuel-efficient fleet will be able to capitalize on the new regulatory environment.

We have an excellent relationship with our lenders which allows us to explore various financing options and tools to further expand and modernize our fleet. We are evaluating all possibilities that will help us maintain a robust balance sheet and a sustainable future.

The company successfully completed its first test voyage using biofuel, marking a significant milestone in its path toward reducing carbon emissions and aligning with future environmental regulations. The voyage was carried out involving the use of a sustainable biofuel blend, and the trial was carefully monitored to assess engine performance, fuel consumption, and overall operational impact, with no technical issues encountered during the journey.

The biofuel used in the trial voyage reduced lifecycle CO₂ emissions compared to conventional marine fuel, without requiring major engine modifications or retrofitting. Results from the test will set the stage for future voyages and help the company prepare for upcoming environmental legislation, including FuelEU Maritime and the IMO’s revised carbon intensity regulations.

Our Company remains committed to driving change in the maritime sector by investing in cleaner fuels, operational efficiency, and innovation.

Recent Developments

Sale of vessel

On February 4, 2025, the Company, through a wholly owned subsidiary, entered into an agreement to sell the 2007-built River Globe for a gross price of $8.55 million before commissions and expenses. The vessel was delivered to her new owners on March 17, 2025.

Highlights

Three months ended March 31,

(Expressed in thousands of U.S dollars except for daily rates and per share data) 2025 2024 Revenue 8,619 7,713 Net loss (1,482 ) (299 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 1,971 2,008 Basic & diluted loss per common share (2) (0.07 ) (0.01 )





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a measure not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). See a later section of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income/(loss) and net cash generated from operating activities, which are the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with the GAAP measures. (2) The weighted average number of common shares for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, was 20,582,301.

First Quarter of the Year 2025 compared to the First Quarter of the Year 2024

Net loss for the three-month period ended March 2025 amounted to $1.5 million or $0.07 basic and diluted loss per share based on 20,582,301 weighted average number of shares, compared to $0.3 million for the same period last year or $0.01 basic and diluted loss per share based on 20,582,301 weighted average number of shares.

Revenue

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, our Voyage revenues reached $8.6 million and $7.6 million respectively. The 13% increase in Voyage revenues is mainly attributed to the increase from 6.7 average number of vessels during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, to an average number of 9.8 vessels for the same period in 2025. This increase was counterbalanced by the decrease of the daily Time Charter Equivalent rate (TCE) from $11,862 per vessel per day for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, to $9,225 per vessel per day during for the same period in 2025, corresponding to a decrease of 22%.

Fleet Summary data

Three months ended March 31,

2025 2024 Ownership days (1) 885 613 Available days (2) 878 613 Operating days (3) 878 604 Fleet utilization (4) 100 % 98.5 % Average number of vessels (5) 9.8 6.7 Daily time charter equivalent (“TCE”) rate (6) $ 9,225 $ 11,862 Daily operating expenses (7) $ 5,321 $ 5,104

Notes:

(1) Ownership days are the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us. (2) Available days are the number of ownership days less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to scheduled repairs or repairs under guarantee, vessel upgrades or special surveys. (3) Operating days are the number of available days less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances but excluding days during which vessels are seeking employment. (4) We calculate fleet utilization by dividing the number of operating days during a period by the number of available days during the period. (5) Average number of vessels is measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was part of our fleet during a relevant period divided by the number of calendar days in such period. (6) TCE rates are our voyage revenues plus any potential gain on sale of bunkers less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period which is consistent with industry standards. TCE is a measure not in accordance with GAAP. (7) We calculate daily vessel operating expenses by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant time period.

Selected Consolidated Financial & Operating Data

Three months ended March 31,

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations: 2025 2024 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) (unaudited) Total Revenue 8,619 7,713 Voyage and Operating vessel expenses (5,231 ) (3,480 ) General and administrative expenses (1,382 ) (2,232 ) Depreciation and amortization (3,743 ) (2,255 ) Gain from sale of vessel 2,137 - Other income/(losses), net (35 ) 7 Interest expense and finance cost, net (1,824 ) (464 ) Gain/(Loss) on derivative financial instruments, net (23 ) 412 Net loss for the period (1,482 ) (299 ) Basic & diluted loss per share for the period (1) (0.07 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) 1,971 2,008





(1) The weighted average number of shares for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, was 20,582,301. (2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings/(losses) before interest and finance costs net, gains or losses from the change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, foreign exchange gains or losses, income taxes, depreciation, depreciation of dry-docking costs, amortization of fair value of time charter acquired, impairment and gains or losses on sale of vessels. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to total comprehensive income/(loss) or cash generated from operations, as determined by IFRS, and our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because it is a basis upon which we assess our financial performance and because we believe that it presents useful information to investors regarding a company’s ability to service and/or incur indebtedness and it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in or cash requirements for our working capital needs; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss)/ income and net cash generated from operating activities for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31,

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Total Net loss for the period (1,482 ) (299 ) Interest expense and finance cost, net 1,824 464 Loss/(Gain) on derivative financial instruments, net 23 (412 ) Depreciation and amortization 3.743 2,255 Gain from sale of vessel (2,137 ) - Adjusted EBITDA 1,971 2,008 Payment of deferred dry-docking costs (430 ) (527 ) Net (increase)/decrease in operating assets (1,543 ) (1,257 ) Net increase/(decrease) in operating liabilities 870 1,202 Provision for staff retirement indemnities 43 67 Foreign exchange (losses)/ gains net, not attributed to cash and cash equivalents (6 ) - Net cash generated from operating activities 905 1,493





Three months ended March 31,

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Statement of cash flow data: Net cash generated from operating activities 905 1,493 Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 8,706 (19,123 ) Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (5,358 ) 116





As at March 31, As at December 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars) 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data: Vessels and Advances for vessel purchase, net 254,206 264,030 Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) 54,203 50,657 Other current and non-current assets 7,581 6,299 Total assets 315,990 320,986 Total equity 174,919 176,401 Total debt & Finance liabilities, net of unamortized debt discount 133,124 137,090 Other liabilities 7,947 7,495 Total equity and liabilities 315,990 320,986

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide. The Company’s operating fleet consists of nine dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally, with a total carrying capacity of 680,622 dead weight tons and a weighted average age of 7.5 years as of June 16, 2025.

