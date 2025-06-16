Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Appoints Industry Veteran, Bobbie L. King, Jr., as Chief Legal Officer

PORTLAND, Tenn., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals”), a leading provider of electrical balance of system solutions for the global energy transition market, announced today that it has further strengthened its executive team with the addition of Bobbie L. King, Jr. as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary to drive its legal strategy and support sustainable growth.

Mr. King brings over 15 years of legal and leadership experience in the clean infrastructure industry. He joins Shoals from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HASI), where he served as Senior Vice President & Deputy Chief Legal Officer. Mr. King has also held senior legal roles at NextEra Energy, Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Earlier in his career, he was a capital markets and corporate transactions attorney at the global law firm Skadden.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bobbie to Shoals,” said Brandon Moss, CEO of Shoals. “Bobbie has a track record of driving operational efficiencies and supporting growth at scale in a number of public companies in the clean energy industry. His experience will be critical to the executive leadership team as we continue to innovate and deliver value for our customers.”

Originally from St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Mr. King holds an A.B. in Economics and a Certificate in Finance from Princeton University, and a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of electrical balance of system solutions and components, including battery energy storage solutions and Original Equipment Manufacturer components for the global energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the potential contributions of the new Chief Legal Officer, and our possible or assumed business strategies and potential growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: if we fail to retain our key personnel and attract additional qualified personnel, our business strategy and prospects could suffer, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Public Relations

Lindsey Williams, VP of Marketing and External Communications

Lindsey.williams@shoals.com

Investor Relations

Matt Tractenberg, VP of Finance and Investor Relations

investors@shoals.com