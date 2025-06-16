Elizabeth Holmes Is in Prison But 'Theranos 2.0' Just Hit the Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elizabeth Holmes may be behind bars, but the vision she once promoted, a world where blood diagnostics could be easier, affordable and more accessible…is experiencing an unexpected revival. Ryan ElHosseiny, former lab CEO and inventor of the viral Blue Magic bio-formulation technology, has officially re-launched Theranos.

Despite its quiet launch, the news media is beginning to take notice. The CBS12 investigative team in West Palm Beach recently spotlighted ElHosseiny and his bold new vision pressing him with tough questions about whether this technology is actually valid and accurate. ElHosseiny not only welcomes the scrutiny he encourages it. “I want this technology challenged,” he said. Mike Magnoli, head of CBS 12 I-Team, said he could not come to a conclusion because he is not a scientist. A very different conclusion than former WSJ investigative reporter and Bad Blood author, John Carreyrou.

“The invention has worked since 2007. It’s a complex technology that needs to be understood. Now, we’re here to deliver—transparently, ethically, and with science that undisputedly stands up to scrutiny. This isn’t just a biotech reboot. It’s a reckoning and an opportunity to restore public trust in health innovation by delivering life-saving tools to the people who need them most with all of that information on our website.”

“Elizabeth Holmes may be in prison, but the technology is real and it is out now,” said ElHosseiny. “You can’t silence the science.” ElHosseiny’s new venture aims to bring out the facts after he already validated and replicated Elizabeth Holmes’ inventions. The technology is already gaining attention from biotech insiders for its transparency, clinical rigor, and potential to reshape preventative care.” With delays in diagnostics still plaguing hospitals and early detection more critical than ever, the platform’s timing is significant for a new preventive, MAHA health care system.

“I am not a sock puppet in the healthcare space. I am an innovator, an inventor and put quality products before profits. I’ve been doing that for over 20 years and that is exactly what’s written all over theranos since it was founded by Elizabeth Holmes. No one did their homework on theranos, I did and here I am today,” says ElHosseiny.

The company is currently operating in stealth mode, with early clinical validations already in place.

Website: Theranoslabs.com