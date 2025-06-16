Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about issue of senior preferred debt securities eligible for MREL

 | Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about issue of senior preferred debt securities eligible for MREL

Attachment


Tags

SP debt issue Emissão de dívida SP

Attachments

2025 06 16 Emissões SP EN

Recommended Reading