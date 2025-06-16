BOSTON, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Saudia Arabia Introduces Strategic Healthcare Vision and Global Partnerships at BIO 2025" issued on June 16, 2025, over GlobeNewswire.
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia
| Source: Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia
