Maxus Mining Investors Exercise $354,300 CDN in Warrants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. (“Maxus” or the “Company”) (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V), is pleased to announce investors have exercised 1,771,500 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”) for gross proceeds of $354,300 from May 16, 2025 to June 13, 2025.

This capital strengthens the Company’s balance sheet, and the proceeds will be used for future exploration work on its projects, new projects or acquisitions, corporate development and marketing or working capital purposes.

Marketing Agreement

The Company is pleased to announce that it entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with RMK Marketing Inc. (“RMK”) on June 16, 2025, (address: 41 Lana Terrace, Mississauga, Ont., Canada, L5A 3B2; e-mail: Roberto@rmkmarketing.ca) to provide marketing services for a term of 6 months, commencing June 18, 2025 (the “Term”).

RMK is an independent company which will, as appropriate, co-ordinate marketing actions, maintain and optimize AdWords campaigns, adapt AdWords bidding strategies, optimize AdWords ads, provide project management and consulting for an online marketing campaign and create and optimize landing pages (the “Services”). The promotional activity will occur by Google.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will compensate RMK $250,000, with an option to increase the advertising budget up to $350,000 (the “Budget”) during the Term. The Term will expire at either the end of the relevant time period or when the Budget is fully spent. The Company will not issue any securities to RMK as compensation for the Services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, RMK (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

About Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and if warranted, developing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is working towards progressing its diverse portfolio of exploration properties which includes approximately 7,244 hectares of prospective terrane comprising 3,700 hectares of terrane amongst four antimony projects, 3,120 hectares encompassing the Penny Copper Project & the remaining 422 hectares coming from the Lotto Tungsten Project.

The Penny Copper Project covers approximately 3,122 hectares and has seen exploration activity throughout the last 100+ years with recent work including rock sampling and minor geological mapping. The Penny Copper Project is located near the major past producing Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that has stimulated both junior and major exploration company activities in the past year. Additionally, the Penny Copper Project saw a 2017 work program return 17 grab samples, which returned copper values up to 1,046 ppm Cu (TK-17-149c), 1,808 ppm Cu (TK17-28) and 2,388 ppm Cu (TK17-12).

At the Quarry Antimony Project, in well-established British Columbia, Canada, one historical sample taken assayed 0.89% g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, and 0.65% g/t Ag and 20% Sb. (Open File 1992-11, Map Number 10). A selected grab sample taken in 1980 at the Lotto Tungsten Project from a quartz vein with scheelite assayed 10.97% Wo3. Additionally, the Altura Antimony Project & the Hurley Antimony project are strategically positioned; Altura is on strike from Equinox Resources recent antimony discovery which saw high-grade naturally occurring antimony with assays up to 69.98% Sb; Hurley neighbours Endurance Gold Corp.’s Reliance Gold Project which saw antimony results from 2024 work programs include 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5m encountered during 2024 drilling.

