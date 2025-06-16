Power Queen's Father's Day Hot Battery Offer Opens for a Limited Time

Shenzhen, China, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To Celebrate the Father's Day, Power Queen is still offering a special limited time offer on all lithium iron phosphate batteries to honor every father who silently guards his family with high performance and high safety products.

Whether it's a father who loves the outdoors, a pillar of the family who pursues efficiency, or a power-safety-conscious lifer, Power Queen has prepared thoughtful choices to help them easily cope with a variety of power-using scenarios.







Hot Recommended Products

【12V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery】——All-rounder for domestic storage and outdoor applications

Combining portability and high capacity, widely used in RVs, camping, trolling motors, off-grid, home solar systems, etc.

More than 4000 cycles, with a service life of up to 10 years.

Light weight, only 1/3 of the equivalent lead-acid batteries, higher efficiency and lower maintenance costs.

Supports free capacity expansion (4S/4P/4P4S), built-in 100A BMS, solves the problems of over-charging, over-discharging, over-temperature, over-current and short-circuit.

【12V 100Ah Group 24 Battery】——Precise fit, compact upgrade

The Group 24 standard case size easily replaces traditional lead-acid batteries and simplifies the upgrade to lithium batteries.

The battery can achieve more than 4,000 cycles and save 50% of power costs, making it ideal for solar, RV and outdoor activities.

Also features a 100A BMS intelligent protection system that fully protects against overcharging and short-circuiting for safety and stability.





【12V 100Ah Low-Temp Battery】——Peace of mind for low-temperature environments

The upgraded BMS is equipped with a low temperature sensor, which is designed to withstand moisture and salt spray, making it an excellent choice for trolling motors, marine activities, or harsh freshwater environments.

Ideal for fishing in cold areas, outdoor camping or winter emergency power.

Supports parallel expansion of multiple batteries up to 4P4S to meet higher power requirements such as RV, camping, solar systems, home storage, etc.





Father's Day Exclusive Offer

Enjoy 6% OFF on all batteries (Code: FATHER6)

Spend over C$1500 and enjoy 8% OFF (No Code Needed)

Activity time: June 5-19

On this special day, a thoughtful “Constant Power” gift for father is not only a token of appreciation for his guardianship, but also a promise of lasting and stable energy.

About Power Queen

Power Queen leads the market in LiFePO4 lithium batteries, providing cutting-edge technology at an excellent value. Power Queen is committed to innovation and quality, specializing in high-performance energy solutions for a variety of applications such as RVs, boat trailer motors, solar storage and so on.



Power Queen has almost a decade of experience in the battery sector and is at the forefront of developing lithium iron phosphate battery technology. Beyond supplying LiFePO4 batteries, the company is a pioneer in developing long-term energy solutions.

