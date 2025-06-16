Interest Rates Expected to Drop, Real Estate Market Poised for 10% Growth, Says Maxim Lending CEO

Los Angeles, CA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold but confident prediction, Brian Jahabin, CEO of Maxim Lending, says the real estate market is primed for a significant comeback — and it all starts with falling interest rates.

“We’re going to see rates come down in the next few months. The signs are already there,” Jahabin said in a recent interview. “Inflation has cooled considerably, the Fed is shifting its stance, and the broader economic indicators are lining up. It’s only a matter of time before the market responds.”

According to Jahabin, the anticipated drop in rates will unlock a wave of pent-up demand in the housing sector. “Buyers have been on the sidelines, waiting. Once rates fall — even by half a point — that’s going to light the match,” he explained. “People who were priced out last year will suddenly be back in the game.”

The impact? Jahabin believes home prices could rise by as much as 10% by the end of 2025.

“That number might sound aggressive, but when you look at the supply and demand equation, it’s actually quite realistic,” he said. “Inventory is still incredibly tight. We’re not building fast enough to meet demand, and with a fresh wave of buyers coming in, it’s simple economics — prices will rise.”

Jahabin points to several key factors driving this trend: improving affordability, strong generational demand, and continued migration to high-growth cities.

“We’re seeing a huge push from younger buyers — millennials and even Gen Z — who are entering peak homebuying years,” he said. “Markets like Dallas, Austin, Nashville, and Charlotte are already heating up again. These are places where people want to live, and where the market will move quickly once rates ease.”

He also urged both buyers and sellers to get prepared now.

“For buyers, this is the moment to get your financials in order, get pre-approved, and be ready to act fast. You don’t want to be scrambling once the competition ramps up,” Jahabin advised. “For sellers, this could be the most opportune window in years. If you’ve been waiting to list — this is your green light.”

Despite some recent volatility, Jahabin remains optimistic. “We’ve weathered the storm. What’s ahead is a more stable, more active market — and that’s great news for homeowners, buyers, and the industry as a whole.”

His final message? Stay informed and stay ready. “The real estate rebound is already in motion — it’s just not evenly visible yet,” he said. “But it will be. And when it hits, it’s going to move fast.”

