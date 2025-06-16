Black Girl Vitamins Launches "Nourishing Our Roots" Campaign: A Juneteenth Celebration of Heritage and Wellness

Chicago, Illinois, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Girl Vitamins (BGV), a brand deeply committed to the health and empowerment of the Black community, announced its comprehensive "Nourishing Our Roots" campaign in honor of Juneteenth. This powerful theme encourages Black women to reflect on the deep historical roots of their heritage, which are increasingly at risk of erasure, and to prioritize the roots of their wellness, essential for maintaining health in a world that often fails to prioritize them.





Black Girl Vitamins believes that in America’s current political climate, Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, has evolved beyond a mere holiday; it represents a crucial act of cultural preservation. The campaign underscores BGV's unwavering commitment to reminding its audience of the inherent power, rich heritage, and vital importance of well-being found inherently within the Black community. The brand will honor the holiday through a special week-long sale, limited-edition packaging for its core products, bonus gifts, a commemorative brand photoshoot, and a nationwide Juneteenth event tour.

Juneteenth Sale Featuring Wellness Essentials

To launch the "Nourishing Our Roots" campaign, Black Girl Vitamins will host a special Juneteenth sale from June 16 to June 22. The sale will spotlight two of BGV’s flagship products: BGV’s Collagen Powder , highlighted as a versatile kitchen essential, and the Once a Day Vitamin , recognized as a daily staple for foundational health. Both products will be available in limited-edition, festive Juneteenth packaging, making them unique collectibles that embody the spirit of the celebration.

BGV’s Collagen Powder is celebrated for its versatility, dissolving within seconds and blending seamlessly with any meal, allowing for effortless integration into daily nutrition. Customers are encouraged to nourish their roots by incorporating this collagen into cultural foods, simultaneously enriching their bodies with added protein. This supplement is designed to promote joint health, enhance bone strength, improve skin elasticity, and offer numerous other benefits, aligning with the campaign's focus on holistic wellness. The Once a Day Vitamin provides comprehensive daily nutritional support, making it an easy addition to any routine. It contains 8+ micro-nutrients essential for your growth, mood, health & well-being. It boosts your immune system, improves your energy levels and is 100% vegan.

Exclusive Gifts and Community Celebration

As an additional token of appreciation and celebration, Black Girl Vitamins will include exclusive gifts in the first 2,000 orders placed during the Juneteenth sale. These limited-edition items comprise commemorative BGV pins, satin bonnets, convenient pill cases, and unique Juneteenth postcards. These gifts serve as tangible reminders of heritage and self-care, enhancing the celebratory experience for customers.

Customers participating in the sale can avail themselves of a special discount by using the code NOURISH19 for orders totaling $60 and over. This incentive aims to make essential wellness products more accessible while encouraging wider participation in the Juneteenth celebration.

Commemorative Photoshoot Captures Black Joy and Culture

Reinforcing the "Nourishing Our Roots" theme, Black Girl Vitamins will unveil a specially curated 90s cookout-themed brand photoshoot. This vibrant visual campaign is designed to be an authentic representation of Black culture, joy, and community in its rawest and most beautiful form. The imagery aims to evoke feelings of nostalgia, warmth, and collective celebration, showcasing the inherent beauty and resilience embedded in Black heritage.

BGV Juneteenth Event Tour Connects Communities Nationwide

To engage directly with and uplift local communities across the country, Black Girl Vitamins will embark on a multi-city Juneteenth event tour, sponsoring and/or having a significant presence at various celebrations. This extensive tour underscores BGV’s dedication to fostering community connections and extending its message of wellness and cultural preservation beyond e-commerce.

A major highlight of the tour includes Black Girl Vitamins’ sponsorship of Refine Collective’s 5th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Market in Chicago. This prominent event is expected to draw over 3,000 people, offering a vibrant atmosphere with more than 70 vendors, diverse food options, lively music, and positive vibes, all converging to nourish culture in BGV’s home base.

Engaging Audiences at Key National Locations

The tour continues with a significant presence at Amazon HQ2’s Juneteenth Event, scheduled for June 19, in Arlington, Virginia (located at 1400 South Eads Street, 501 15th St. S.). Black Girl Vitamins will be one of only a few select brands featured at this large-scale corporate celebration, which anticipates over 3,000 attendees. This engagement provides a unique opportunity for BGV to connect with a diverse professional audience and further its mission of wellness and empowerment within broader spheres.

Beyond these major events, the BGV team plans to make additional stops in cities across the country, aiming to connect personally with customers, foster community, and share product samples. Planned tour cities include Atlanta, Georgia; New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Houston, Dallas, and Austin, Texas; Greenville and Sumter, South Carolina; New York City, New York; and Columbus, Ohio, ensuring a wide national reach for their Juneteenth celebration.

Through these multifaceted initiatives, Black Girl Vitamins is not just honoring Juneteenth; it is actively engaging in cultural preservation and promoting holistic wellness, reinforcing its commitment to empowerment and investing in the Black community, emphasizing and celebrating Black culture roots.

For more details and updates, visit blackgirlvitamins.co or follow them on Instagram .

About Black Girl Vitamins