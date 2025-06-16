XRP Nears $3: PFMCrypto Unveils 48-Hour Mining Blitz With $1M Reward Pool to Celebrate Token Momentum

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As XRP edges closer to the anticipated $3 milestone this June, global cloud mining leader PFMCrypto has launched a high-impact, two-day XRP mining promotion. This 48-hour campaign includes a $1 million XRP giveaway, aiming to reward users and leverage the growing excitement around XRP’s bullish trajectory.





Highlights of the Limited-Time XRP Campaign:

- Intensive 48-Hour Mining Window: Designed for accelerated gains, users can mine XRP in a time-optimized format.

- $1M in XRP Rewards: With structured reward tiers of $35 / $1,800 / $4,800, PFMCrypto is incentivizing both new and existing miners to participate.

- Enhanced Daily Yields: Participants will enjoy higher-than-usual mining returns for the duration of the promotion.

Campaign Link: https://pfmcrypto.net

Smart Mining Meets Market Timing: AI-Powered XRP Mining from PFMCrypto

The company’s mining infrastructure, powered by artificial intelligence, is engineered for efficiency and ease. Supporting major assets like BTC, LTC, DOGE, and XRP, PFMCrypto enables users to mine cryptocurrencies without investing in equipment or managing technical operations. Its intelligent algorithms optimize hash power in real time to deliver consistent returns.

Why PFMCrypto Is the Go-To Choice for XRP Mining Beginners and Veterans Alike:

- No Equipment Required: Access institutional-grade mining capacity instantly.

- Zero Maintenance Fees: PFMCrypto handles electricity, cooling, and hardware upkeep—users simply activate their plans.

- $10 Welcome Bonus: Every new user receives a sign-up reward and daily login incentives.

- Daily Payouts + Capital Security: Users earn daily income, with the principal returned upon contract maturity.

Claim your bonus and start earning now → Join PFMCrypto

Why This Campaign Matters Now: XRP’s Ascent to $3

Crypto analysts are increasingly optimistic about XRP, pointing to growing institutional use and clearer regulatory frameworks. Many believe a breakout beyond $3 is imminent. PFMCrypto’s CEO commented:

“We believe XRP is at a pivotal turning point. This campaign is our way to empower the community, allowing everyone to ride this wave of opportunity together.”





PFMCrypto's Cloud Contracts: Verified by Results, Not Hype

With the rollout of the special 2-day XRP contract, PFMCrypto opens the door to its high-efficiency cloud mining backbone at no additional cost. Trusted by over 9.2 million users across 192 countries, the company’s historical performance speaks for itself:

2-Day Contract: +6.6% ROI

5-Day Contract: +6.15% ROI

15-Day Contract: +20.7% ROI

30-Day Contract: +55.6% ROI

These figures reflect real user outcomes, powered by AI-driven optimization and market-responsive strategies.

Browse full contract options → Explore Plans

How to Get Started with XRP Cloud Mining on PFMCrypto:

1. Register: Sign up and get an instant $10 bonus. Earn $0.60 daily by simply logging in.

2. Choose Your Plan: From short-term to long-range strategies, select the mining contract that suits your goals.

3. Start Mining: Once activated, PFMCrypto automates all processes—yielding hassle-free, steady earnings.

About PFMCrypto

Founded in 2018, PFMCrypto is a pioneer in decentralized mining solutions, offering a comprehensive platform for passive income through cryptocurrency. With over $1 billion in payouts distributed and operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, PFMCrypto continues to drive innovation in cloud mining. Its seamless, user-first model empowers both casual investors and institutional players.

Learn more and begin mining XRP at: https://pfmcrypto.net

Media Contact:

Amelia Elspeth

PFMcrypto

info@pfmcrypto.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bd6c8f1-eb54-4b74-b6cf-fffc307ca10d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84849ab4-58c8-4a94-9671-1e41e416a21a