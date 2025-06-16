Roofing Expert Caitlin Sadwick of Exceptional Exteriors Roofing & Siding Shares Insights on Roofing Material Comparison in HelloNation Magazine

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the practical differences between metal roofing and asphalt shingles for homeowners? That’s the topic explored in Metal Roof vs. Asphalt Shingles: A Practical Comparison for Homeowners , a featured article in HelloNation Magazine written with insights from Caitlin Sadwick of Exceptional Exteriors Roofing & Siding in Rochester, New York. The article presents a clear, homeowner-focused guide to evaluating two of the most popular residential roofing materials.

According to the article, asphalt shingles remain popular due to their low upfront cost and ease of installation. They typically last 15 to 30 years and come in a range of styles, making them suitable for many home designs. Metal roofing, on the other hand, offers a much longer lifespan—40 to 70 years—and is better suited for regions with extreme weather. It resists cracking, shrinking, and erosion, and can even improve energy efficiency by reflecting solar heat.

Maintenance and aesthetic preferences also play a role. Asphalt roofs may need occasional shingle replacements and are more vulnerable to algae growth. Metal roofs require less frequent upkeep but may need insulation to reduce noise. Visually, metal offers a contemporary look, while shingles provide more traditional curb appeal.

Sadwick notes that the best choice ultimately depends on a homeowner's budget, climate considerations, and long-term plans for the property. The article emphasizes that both options can be excellent, depending on specific needs, and encourages homeowners to weigh the pros and cons carefully before deciding.

