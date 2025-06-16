DRML Miner Introduces Renewable Energy-Powered Cloud Mining Platform

New York, NY, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New AI-Driven Mining Infrastructure Aims to Simplify Access to Crypto Mining and Promote Sustainable Practices

June 16, 2025 – DRML Miner, an AI-driven cloud mining company, has announced the launch of its latest platform designed to provide access to cryptocurrency mining through renewable energy sources.

The platform allows users to participate in cloud mining remotely by renting computing power, eliminating the need for maintaining physical mining equipment. This approach aims to make cryptocurrency mining more accessible to a wider audience while reducing environmental impact.





According to DRML Miner, the platform is supported by over 100 mining farms worldwide and utilizes more than 500,000 mining machines. All operations are powered by renewable energy, aligning with the company’s commitment to sustainability and efficient blockchain operations.

The platform currently supports mining of major digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and several stablecoins. The company reports daily payout functionality and zero service fees as standard features.

As part of its launch, DRML Miner has introduced a promotional initiative valued at $30,000, available to both new and existing users. A referral mechanism also enables participants to share in earnings when introducing others to the platform.



Key Benefits Include:

Daily payouts with high ROI contracts

Up to $5,000+ in passive income per day

Instant $10 signup bonus

No hardware, no maintenance, no hidden fees

Secure operations protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare®

Support for 11+ cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, and USDT

About DRML Miner

DRML Miner is a technology-focused company offering AI-powered cloud mining services. The organization is dedicated to reducing barriers to entry in cryptocurrency mining and emphasizes the use of renewable energy to foster a more sustainable digital economy.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

