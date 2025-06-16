Finnish Australian Venture Agora Launches Personalized AI Doctors

Helsinki, Finland, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finnish-Australian health technology company Agora, founded by Elizabeth Angel and Dr Olivia Lesslar, has officially launched Build Your Own Doc, a new platform feature that creates personalized AI-driven wellness solutions. The tool can integrate more than one billion biomarkers and over five thousand years of ancient wisdom. Additionally, it draws on two hundred million research papers to create bespoke programs in response to a user’s labs and wearables. Agora aims to make proactive wellness more accessible through evidence-based guidance.

Elizabeth Angel, CEO of Agora, leads launch of AI wellness platform Build Your Own Doc.



“Wellness is the next human right,” said Angel, Agora’s chief executive. “Agora is not merely software. It is a cultural movement designed to make thriving normal.”

With global wellness spending projected to rise from 6.3 trillion to more than 9 trillion US dollars by 2028, the company sees growing demand for preventive tools. Research suggests stress may contribute to 90 percent of illness. Agora addresses this challenge by offering proactive insights for leading causes of chronic disease including heart conditions, cancer, stroke, and Alzheimer’s.

Agora’s leadership reflects a wide range of experience. Angel has worked in humanitarian aid, defense innovation, and applied science. Dr Lesslar, trained in psychoneuroimmunology, brings clinical depth. The idea for the platform was first developed in a Finnish forest, where the team envisioned a technology that blends nature, tradition, and modern science to support healthier habits.

The company emphasizes data privacy and user empowerment. Agora’s zero-trust architecture ensures personal health data remains under individual control. Users can opt to license anonymized data for research, receive incentives for meeting wellness milestones, or access insurer discounts. “Health data is the battleground of trust,” Angel said. “Agora ensures users remain the primary beneficiaries of their own information.”

Agora logo

The platform’s gamified health adventures include sleep tracking, nutrition challenges, and reflective activities. Pilot users reported a 42 percent increase in healthy behavior adherence compared to traditional apps. Other features include community groups and fun support groups focused on healthspan vs lifespan and emotional well-being. Unlike single-focus platforms, Agora combines biometric feedback from both the body and brain, lab results, the user’s own assessments and contextual inputs to generate cohesive recommendations through an interactive experience. The goal is to unify fragmented wellness tools into a single, user-friendly system.

Since March 2023, Agora has launched across six continents, working with veterans, nonprofits, and educational groups. The platform’s free Library tier includes neuroscience-informed music by Ravyn Lyte, an AI-generated artist designed to support calm and focus. Agora’s enterprise pilots are scheduled to begin in Q3 with several Fortune 500 companies, targeting workplace burnout and stress. Additional testing with military teams includes gamified adventures for consolidating resilience. Research is also underway to evaluate its benefits for frontline workers and trauma response.

Stress-related productivity losses cost the global economy nearly one trillion US dollars each year. Companies face an additional 18 percent payroll impact due to employee disengagement. Agora’s approach offers a scalable method to improve well-being and quality of life.

Analysts highlight the platform’s low acquisition cost and strong alignment with demand for alternative wellness solutions. Angel emphasized mission over market value. “The goal is to help billions thrive. Subscription revenue from enterprises helps us offer access to the people who need it most.”

Agora continues to expand its partnerships across public and private sectors. If adoption accelerates, Finland may soon be known not only as the world’s happiest nation but also as a leader in preventive health innovation.

About Agora

Agora is a global innovation company that accelerates groundbreaking solutions by cross-pollinating emerging technologies across traditionally siloed industries, from health to defense to music and everything in between. Fueling a worldwide movement that spans six continents, Agora creatively bridges the gap between innovation and the critical resources needed, such as funding and distribution channels, all with the aim of uplifting humanity.

