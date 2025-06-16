U.S. News & World Report Names 19 MBK Senior Living Communities Among the Best for 2025

Irvine, CA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBK Senior Living is proud to announce that 19 of its senior living communities have been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as among the “Best” for 2025. Honors span across multiple categories, including Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, and Best Memory Care.

Now in its fourth year, the 2025 Best Senior Living ratings from U.S. News evaluated over 3,800 communities in the United States. Communities are evaluated on several criteria, including resident and family members’ satisfaction with safety, care, community management and staff, value, and other services and amenities.

To earn the “Best Senior Living” designation, communities must meet U.S. News' rigorous, data-driven standard, reflecting the viewpoints from more than 450,000 consumer surveys. Only the highest-rated communities in each care level receive this prestigious recognition.

The following MBK Senior Living communities earned a “Best” rating by achieving the highest possible scores in their respective categories:

“We are honored to have 19 of our communities recognized in this year’s rankings,” said Kevin Bowman, President of MBK Senior Living. “This achievement is a direct reflection of our team members’ dedication to exceptional service, compassionate care, and creating environments where seniors can thrive.”

"Choosing a senior living community is a big life decision for older adults and their loved ones. U.S. News' Best Senior Living ratings offer families a data-driven search tool, providing transparent and comprehensive assessments of quality,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “We commend the communities that have earned this distinction, reflecting their unwavering dedication to resident well-being and satisfaction.”





For more information on the U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings, explore Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X using #BestSeniorLiving.



About MBK Senior Living

MBK Senior Living is a leading provider of Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care services across the Western United States. Guided by its core values—Ageless Exploration, Better Together, and Reason for Being—MBK Senior Living is committed to enriching the lives of seniors by creating vibrant, caring communities where residents are empowered to live with purpose. Learn more at mbkseniorliving.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.