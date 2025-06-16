Aura Minerals Inc. Announces Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA)(B3: AURA33)(OTCQX: ORAAF) (“Aura” or the “Company”), announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 16, 2025, via live webcast.

1. Election of Directors. Voting results for the election of Directors are as follows:

Nominee Outcome For % For Withheld % Withheld Paulo de Brito Carried 49,701,599 99.943% 28,361 0.057% Paulo de Brito Filho Carried 46,627,175 93.761% 3,102,785 6.239% Stephen Keith Carried 49,703,341 99.946% 26,619 0.054% Pedro Turqueto Carried 49,721,388 99.983% 8,572 0.017% Richmond Fenn Carried 49,721,238 99.982% 8,722 0.018% Marcelo De Andrade Withdrawn N/A N/A N/A N/A Bruno Mauad Carried 49,555,269 99.649% 174,690 0.351%



2. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors. Voting results for the appointment of KPMG LLP and KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board to fix their remuneration, are as follows:

Outcome For % For Withheld % Withheld Carried 49,850,827 99.978% 10,895 0.022%



About Aura 360° Mining

About Aura 360° Mining Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's five operating assets include the Minosa gold mine in Honduras; the Almas, Apoena, and Borborema gold mines in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper, gold, and silver mine in Mexico. Additionally, the company owns Era Dorada, a gold project in Guatemala; Tolda Fria, a gold project in Colombia; and three projects in Brazil: Matupá, which is under development; São Francisco, which is in care and maintenance; and the Carajás copper project in the Carajás region, in the exploration phase.