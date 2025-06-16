Kyro CFO Launches Flexible Fractional CFO Services to Support Growing Businesses

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyro CFO announces the launch of its expanded fractional CFO services, providing strategic financial leadership to small and mid-sized businesses through flexible, cost-effective models. The firm offers outsourced CFO services, part-time CFO services, and virtual CFO services to help organizations optimize performance, manage growth, and navigate complex transitions.





Kyro CFO



"The fractional CFO model has evolved from a cost-saving measure to a strategic necessity in today's business environment," said Nelis Parts, Founder and CEO of Kyro CFO. “The surge in demand for fractional CFO services reflects businesses recognizing that sophisticated financial leadership is no longer a luxury—it's essential for survival and growth."



The need for high-level financial expertise is increasing as businesses face challenges such as outdated financial reporting, inefficient resource allocation, and operational strain during periods of expansion. Kyro CFO’s services address these gaps by delivering experienced C-suite financial leadership without the overhead of a full-time executive.

"Having strategic financial leadership shouldn't be limited to companies that can afford $200,000+ executive salaries," said Parts. "Our fractional model democratizes access to sophisticated financial expertise, enabling growing businesses to compete with larger organizations through superior financial intelligence and operational efficiency."



Through its fractional CFO Services, Kyro CFO integrates senior financial professionals directly into client operations. These CFOs provide oversight in budgeting, forecasting, strategic planning, and performance analysis. The model offers flexibility in scope and duration, with services customized to each client’s operational stage and financial objectives. More information is available at https://www.kyrocfo.com/cfo-services .

Kyro CFO also supports clients with M&A Advisory Services, offering end-to-end transaction support for acquisitions, divestitures, and ownership transitions. The firm assists with valuation, due diligence, deal structuring, and integration planning, ensuring transactions align with long-term goals and minimize risk. Learn more at https://www.kyrocfo.com/ma-advisory .

Additionally, Kyro CFO provides Business Transformation Services that apply data-driven methods and automation to improve business operations. These services leverage artificial intelligence tools, integrated reporting systems, and cloud-based platforms to increase efficiency and create real-time financial visibility. Businesses can explore transformation solutions at https://www.kyrocfo.com/business-transformation .

"Financial leadership isn't just about managing numbers—it's about optimizing the operations that generate those numbers," said Parts. "We analyze every aspect of our clients' businesses to identify efficiency opportunities, eliminate waste, and maximize return on investment across all operational areas. Our methodology transforms complex financial data into actionable business intelligence, replacing intuition with insight and assumption with analysis."



The firm’s structured five-step engagement process begins with a complimentary consultation, followed by a tailored needs analysis and service proposal. Once onboarded, clients receive immediate support in financial reporting, operational improvement, and strategic planning, with ongoing adjustments based on evolving business needs.

Kyro CFO’s approach is designed to provide growing businesses with the financial expertise needed to make timely, informed decisions and scale effectively.

For more information, visit https://www.kyrocfo.com

Media Contact:

Nelis Parts

Kyro CFO

media@kyrocfo.com

https://www.kyrocfo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d553ae56-b4ee-4596-9eb7-7202bdbbb6da