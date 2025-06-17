HALLADOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hallador Energy Company on Behalf of Hallador Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hallador Energy Company (“Hallador” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HNRG)on behalf of Hallador stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Hallador has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 23, 2025, Hallador disclosed that its agreement with a datacenter developer that granted exclusivity in a potential power supply deal was terminated by the counterparty. Hallador said that "[t]he parties continue to discuss an additional exclusivity period and continue in non-exclusive discussions" and that the Company is also evaluating opportunities with other parties.

On this news, Hallador's stock price fell $1.38 per share, or 7.33%, to close at $17.45 per share on May 23, 2025.

