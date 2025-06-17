Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Open Lending Corporation, Civitas Resources, and Avis Budget and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO), NET Power, Inc. (NYSE:NPWR), Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI), and Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Class Period: February 24, 2022 - March 31, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 30, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) misrepresented the capabilities of the Company’s risk-based pricing models; (2) issued materially misleading statements regarding the Company’s profit share revenue; (3) failed to disclose the Company’s 2021 and 2022 vintage loans had become worth significantly less than their corresponding outstanding loan balances; (4) misrepresented the underperformance of the Company’s 2023 and 2024 vintage loans; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

NET Power, Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Class Period: June 9, 2023 - March 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2025

Net Power is a clean energy technology company. Its business is centered around its so-called "Net Power Cycle" technology, which is a purported novel power generation system designed to produce reliable and affordable electricity from natural gas while capturing virtually all atmospheric emissions. Net Power has a facility located in La Porte, Texas, which it uses to demonstrate the viability of the NET Power Cycle, referred to as "La Porte" or the "Demonstration Plant." Net Power conducts research and equipment validation testing campaigns at the Demonstration Plant as part of its efforts to develop its first utility-scale plant, which it variably refers to as "SN1" or "Project Permian." Project Permian is located at a site in the Permian Basin of West Texas. Since before the start of the Class Period, Defendants had represented that they anticipated SN1 to be operational in 2026. In 2023, Net Power's cost estimate for Project Permian was roughly $950 million, which increased to $1.1 billion in 2024. Net Power's commencement of commercial operations and, accordingly, its business and financial prospects, rely on its completion of Project Permian. As such, Defendants' projected timelines and cost estimates for Project Permian are of particular importance to investors and analysts.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Net Power was unlikely to complete Project Permian on schedule, and the project was likely to be significantly more expensive than Defendants had represented, because of, inter alia, supply chain issues and numerous site- and region-specific challenges; (ii) accordingly, Defendants' projections regarding the time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were unrealistic; (iii) the increased time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI)

Class Period: February 27, 2024 - February 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 1, 2025

The Civitas Resources class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Civitas Resources was highly likely to significantly reduce its oil production in 2025 as a result of, among other things, declines following the production peak at the DJ Basin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a low TIL count at the end of 2024; (ii) increasing its oil production would require Civitas Resources to acquire additional acreage and development locations, thereby incurring significant debt and causing Civitas Resources to sell corporate assets to offset its acquisition costs; (iii) Civitas Resources' financial condition would require it to implement disruptive cost reduction measures including a significant workforce reduction; and (iv) accordingly, Civitas Resources' business and/or financial prospects, as well as its operational capabilities, were overstated.

The Civitas Resources class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 24, 2025, Civitas Resources announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, reporting revenue of $1.29 billion, missing consensus estimates by $3.44 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, missing consensus estimates by $0.21 per share. According to the complaint, also on February 24, 2025, Civitas Resources revealed several 2025 outlook highlights, including "[d]elivering oil production between 150 and 155 thousand barrels per day ('MBbl/d') on average," – a year-over-year decline of approximately 4% –"[e]xpanding [its] Permian Basin position with a $300 million bolt-on transaction that adds 19,000 net acres and approximately 130 future development locations in the Midland Basin," and "[e]xecuting on [a] new divestment target of $300 million" meant to offset the foregoing transaction. Civitas Resources explained that "[a]s compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, lower volumes are primarily driven by the DJ Basin, due to natural declines following peak production in the fourth quarter, a low TIL count exiting 2024 and in the first quarter of 2025," as well as severe winter weather and unplanned third-party processing downtime in the first quarter, the Civitas Resources class action lawsuit alleges. Civitas Resources additionally announced a 10% reduction in its workforce across all levels and the termination of its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Transformation Officer, according to the complaint. On this news, the price of Civitas Resources stock fell more than 18%, according to the Civitas Resources class action lawsuit.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Class Period: February 16, 2024 - February 10, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2025

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Avis Budget crafted and implemented a plan to significantly accelerate its fleet rotation in the fourth quarter of 2024; (ii) the foregoing acceleration shortened the useful life of the majority of the Company’s vehicles in the Americas segment, thereby reducing their recoverable value; (iii) as a result, Avis Budget would be forced to recognize billions of dollars in impairment charges and incur substantial losses; (iv) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (v) accordingly, Avis Budget’s financial and/or business prospects were overstated.

