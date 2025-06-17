NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UIFCA Wealth Academy Ltd. has enhanced its proprietary "Ai∞ Profit Algorithms" system, delivering investors even more precise and comprehensive insights into the cryptocurrency markets. Through the integration of a wider array of diverse data sources, UIFCA has strengthened its AI's capacity to analyze market dynamics, identify emerging trends, and assist users in making more informed investment decisions.





The “Ai∞ Profit Algorithms” system is a cornerstone of UIFCA's commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial tools and education. These latest upgrades focus on expanding the system’s analytical reach. The AI now processes and interprets information from an even broader spectrum of market inputs. This includes on-chain data from major blockchains, relevant industry news, evolving social media sentiment, and importantly, anonymized, aggregated trading data from a selection of reputable cryptocurrency exchanges.

This multi-faceted data approach allows the “Ai∞ Profit Algorithms” to build a more holistic understanding of market liquidity, price action, and overall sentiment. For instance, aggregated transaction data from established platforms, such as those like CELOXFI, can provide valuable contextual information to the AI models when appropriately processed. This helps UIFCA’s system to identify broader market movements and patterns with greater accuracy, rather than relying on a limited set of indicators.

UIFCA emphasizes that its selection of any data source is based purely on informational relevance, reliability, and the ability to contribute to a more robust analytical output for its users. The academy remains steadfast in its mission to provide objective, data-driven insights, empowering investors with sophisticated tools previously accessible primarily to institutional players.

These enhancements to the “Ai∞ Profit Algorithms” reflect UIFCA’s ongoing dedication to innovation and its proactive approach to the evolving landscape of digital assets. By continuously refining its technological capabilities, UIFCA aims to equip its global community of learners and investors with a distinct advantage in navigating the complexities of the financial markets.

About UIFCA Wealth Academy Ltd.

UIFCA Wealth Academy Ltd. is committed to revolutionizing the way investors navigate the financial markets. Leveraging cutting-edge AI-powered tools like its “Ai∞ Profit Algorithms,” expert-backed strategies, and world-class financial education, UIFCA provides investors with the insights and resources needed to make informed, strategic decisions for steady and exponential wealth growth. With a focus on innovation, expertise, and empowerment, UIFCA serves a global community of traders in both cryptocurrency and traditional financial markets.

Contact:

Sarah Mitchell

sarah.mitchell@ufaceu.com

Communications Manager

UIFCA Wealth Academy Ltd

Website: www.ufaceu.com | www.uifca.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fafcdc27-833f-49c1-bce3-689a13c35d80