SMARTBUILD Launches SMRT-E: AI Voice Technology Designed to Simplify Field Reporting while Enhancing Data Quality

SMARTBUILD Construction Solutions Launches SMRT-E: AI Voice Technology Designed to Simplify Construction Field Reporting. Hands-free, Real-Time Documentation with Over 200 Languages to Reduce Communication Barriers.

Toronto, Ontario, June 6, 2025 - SMARTBUILD Construction Solutions, a Canadian-based innovator in construction technology, has announced the official release of SMRT-E, a voice-activated AI assistant designed to streamline site reporting and improve the accuracy of field data across construction projects.

SMRT-E signifies advancement in the construction field communication tools, providing hands-free data capture through voice-activated conversations, allowing communication in up to 200 languages.

It aims to enhance the experience of field workers in construction companies by reducing the friction associated with documentation and reports while integrating with their existing workflows.

Traditional documentation methods rely on manual input, SMRT-E enables site workers to log updates, safety observations, and progress reports entirely by voice. Its intuitive speech interface is built specifically for dynamic field environments.

Documentation on job sites has traditionally been a bottleneck. The expectation is to provide detailed field updates exactly as they happen. Field crews are focused on multiple things like power tools, equipment, and safety protocols. Records become incomplete or delayed, leading to confusion, missed deadlines, or disputes.

SMRT-E enables teams to report site activity as it occurs verbally, converting speech into structured, time-stamped entries, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of communication between the field and the office.

These updates are automatically logged and stored in the user's preferred project management system.

Integrating with leading construction solutions, SMRT-E provides a cost-effective solution that connects with tools such as Procore, Autodesk, SMARTBUILD, and Aconex, ensuring data flows seamlessly to the user's preferred project management tool.

SMARTBUILD notes that the tool is also designed with compliance in mind, providing automated alerts for reporting requirements and enabling oversight across multiple active job sites. Operational leaders can view field conditions and documentation across all projects in a centralized platform.

"Construction has been held back by digital tools that require months of training and have never been truly designed for the field to use," said Rowan Steel-Hall, COO at SMARTBUILD Construction Solutions.

"SMRT-E flips that. Simply chat with SMRT-E, and it takes care of the rest.

About SMARTBUILD Construction Solutions

SMARTBUILD recognizes the unique needs of construction projects, including stakeholders like general contractors, subcontractors, and architects. Backed by over 50 years of combined field experience, they've developed purpose-built tools for each role: SMART-GC for general contractors, SMART-SUB for trade partners, and the upcoming SMART-AE to support architects from concept to closeout. Each solution is crafted to simplify workflows and improve communication across every phase of construction.

