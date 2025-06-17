AI Acquisition Announces Early Progress in Supporting Practical AI Adoption for Businesses

LONDON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Acquisition , a UK based private equity firm launched a consultancy arm focused on helping businesses and individuals.

The company was originally formed to acquire AI start-ups and now looking to assist businesses and individuals in adopting AI technology without the need for technical teams or software development in the hopes to find new companies to partner with.

Their recent success has been verified by a $300M valuation within just a few short years since starting the company and they plan to take that even further by adding more AI companies to their portfolio.



AI Acquisition specializes in building and scaling AI-based business systems. Since launching, the company has onboarded a diverse range of businesses, emphasizing internal growth and practical implementation of AI technologies. The founders bring over a decade of experience in business systems and operations to address the widening gap between emerging AI tools and practical adoption.

The company’s mission is to empower business owners, entrepreneurs, and individuals working in various roles to gain greater independence and opportunity through AI. This mission extends beyond just clients; AI Acquisition strives to make AI technology accessible for all by simplifying adoption processes and providing ongoing support.

Jordan Lee, Chairman and Co-founder of AI Acquisition, stated, “AI isn’t just a trend; it is a significant technological revolution. Our goal is to help individuals and businesses understand and apply AI tools in ways that do not require complex technology knowledge or programming skills.”



The company’s approach centers around accessibility, making AI adoption practical and understandable. With no required background in software engineering, AI Acquisition’s systems and training are designed for wide usability. Jordan Lee added, “Many people feel excluded from the AI conversation. Our mission is to ensure no one is left behind.”

AI Acquisition also announced support for a charitable initiative dedicated to improving the lives of children in rural Kenya by providing homes and teaching kids about AI from a young age. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to positive social impact beyond its business focus.

The charitable work holds personal significance for Jordan Lee. His wife, Stacy Lee, was raised in Kenya and witnessed firsthand the need for better housing and education in local communities. Jordan Lee said, “Supporting the construction of children’s homes and schools in Kenya aligns with our values and long-term vision of contributing positively to communities beyond our immediate reach.”

AI Acquisition is focused on helping businesses navigate the fast-evolving AI landscape by providing practical, scalable systems. The company invests significantly in internal teams and infrastructure to develop AI solutions that enhance efficiency and can be replicated across client businesses.

By addressing the challenge of AI complexity, AI Acquisition enables businesses to tap into AI’s potential for operational improvement and growth without needing large technical departments or costly custom development.

