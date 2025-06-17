HighCo: EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH SMP TO ACQUIRE ITS PROMOTION (SOGEC) AND MARKETING (BUDGETBOX) ACTIVITIES

Aix-en-Provence, 17 June 2025 (8.00 a.m.)

HIGHCO: EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH SMP SAS TO ACQUIRE ITS PROMOTION (SOGEC) AND MARKETING (BUDGETBOX) ACTIVITIES

HighCo announces that it has entered exclusive negotiations with SMP SAS, a subsidiary of Groupe La Poste, over the acquisition of certain businesses offering promotional marketing solutions.

As part of this deal, SMP SAS would sell the promotion execution and management businesses sold under the Sogec brand, as well as its retail media subsidiary BudgetBox.

Sogec is a French agency specialising in omnichannel promotion activation. It offers a range of marketing solutions: discount coupon issuing and processing, digital cashback platform, Quoty app, games, loyalty programmes, etc.

BudgetBox focuses on retail media. It creates targeted, personalised activation campaigns for brands and retailers, based on consumers’ online and in-store behaviour.

The activities included in this planned acquisition currently employ more than 150 people and generated revenue of approximately €27 m in 2024, for an estimated gross profit of about €17 m.

An exclusive option between now and 30 September 2025 was formally established.

This planned acquisition would strengthen HighCo’s positioning in the sector and boost the future growth of its Activation division. If the deal is completed, the Sogec Promo and BudgetBox businesses could be consolidated in HighCo’s financial statements in the second half of 2025.

By expanding the Group’s expertise, the acquisition would make HighCo a key player in promotional activation in Europe. Furthermore, this merger would mark an important step forward in the Group’s strategy to refocus on its core business, as announced in March of this year, with plans to accelerate its development and concentrate its investments in its two key business divisions: Activation and Consulting & In-store media selling.

Didier Chabassieu, Chairman of the Management Board, stated, “Following the recent sale of High Connexion, this planned acquisition deal is the logical next step in our strategy to refocus on our promotional marketing businesses. It would strengthen our position as a key player in Europe, to support our brand and retailer clients over the long term in a context of deep market transformation.”

About HighCo

As an expert in marketing and communication, HighCo supports brands and retailers in accelerating the transformation of retail.

Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has nearly 450 employees.

HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Your contacts

Cécile Collina-Hue Nicolas Cassar

Managing Director Press Relations

+33 1 77 75 65 06 +33 4 88 71 35 46

comfi@highco.com n.cassar@highco.com

Upcoming events

Publications take place after market close .

Q2 2025 and H1 2025 Gross Profit: Tuesday, 22 July 2025

H1 2025 Earnings: Wednesday, 10 September 2025

Conference call on half-year earnings: Thursday, 11 September 2025 at 10 a.m.

Q3 2025 and 9-month YTD 2025 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 15 October 2025

Q4 2025 and FY 2025 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 28 January 2026

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS), CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 (ENPME).

ISIN: FR0000054231

Reuters: HIGH.PA

Bloomberg: HCO FP

For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims all liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Attachment