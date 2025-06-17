ORION CORPORATION

Orion and Glykos announce the extension of their research collaboration and licensing agreement for the development of next-generation ADCs

Orion Corporation and Glykos Finland Oy today announced that they have extended their research collaboration and licensing agreement for the development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Under the extended agreement, Orion gains access to Glykos’ proprietary ADC technologies with the potential to expand into three additional programs in the future, in addition to the three ADC programs outlined in the previous agreement. Orion will be responsible for the target selection, research, development, and commercialization of up to three next-generation ADCs, with a focus on solid tumors.

The financial terms of the extended agreement for the three new ADC projects are the same as in the original agreement for the first three projects. Glykos is entitled to milestone payments related to the development of the ADCs and product sales. Glykos is also entitled to receive royalties from the commercial sales generated by the three ADC programs.

“This successful collaboration with Glykos allows us to continue leveraging their advanced ADC technology and underscores our commitment to developing new treatment options for cancer patients,” said Professor Outi Vaarala, Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicines and Research & Development at Orion.

“The extension of our agreement with Orion highlights the potential of our ADC technology. We are excited to expand our collaboration with Orion, whose expertise in cancer therapies and strong clinical development capabilities are crucial for bringing new, effective treatments to cancer patients,” said Juhani Saarinen, CEO of Glykos.

About Orion

Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

About Glykos

Glykos, focusing on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), is dedicated to revolutionizing cancer treatment. Glykos' proprietary hydrophilic payload and linker technology addresses ADC limitations, offering benefits of high efficacy, increased tolerability, excellent pharmacokinetics, and optimized conjugation with any monoclonal antibody. Focused on expanding the therapeutic index, we aim to extend survival and enhance the quality of life for cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.glykos.fi.

