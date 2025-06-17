2025 Venture Awards Celebrate Startups Partnering with Stellantis to Enhance Customer Experience

Eight startups honored for advancing intuitive, personalized, and sustainable mobility solutions

Winners selected across three categories – CARE, TECH and VALUE – for their real-world impact and scalability

Startups play a central role in delivering breakthrough technologies that enhance the customer journey

Interactive booth at MOVE 2025 in London (June 18-19, Main Entrance – Booth 1) will showcase award-winning startup innovations, AI, and accessible mobility solutions

AMSTERDAM, June 17, 2025 – Stellantis N.V. has honored six startup partners and two startups backed by the Stellantis Ventures capital fund with its fourth annual Venture Awards, recognizing bold innovations and high-impact collaborations that are shaping the future of mobility and delivering customers meaningful value.

“These startups help us go faster and further in creating technology that improves people’s lives,” said Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer at Stellantis. “We’re proud to work alongside such inventive teams as we build products and services that truly matter to our customers.”

The 2025 Venture Awards spotlight companies selected for their innovation, tangible results, and potential to scale across Stellantis brands and platforms. Honorees are grouped into three focus areas:

CARE:

• NetZero (France) – Operates in the tropics to scale up biochar production, a solution that removes carbon from the atmosphere by leveraging nature and technology. Biochar also offers numerous co-benefits, especially in agriculture, where it improves soil quality, increases yields, and reduces the need for synthetic fertilizers.

• Trashin (Brazil) – Specializes in sustainable waste management, the circular economy, and reverse logistics, unlocking opportunities for refusal, remanufacturing, and recycling of waste materials.

TECH:

• Ample (United States) – Offers a modular, drop-in battery-swapping system, which enables a full charge in under five minutes, delivering a fast, convenient, and cost-effective energy solution. Ample’s modular solution is already deployed in Madrid to support Free2move’s Fiat 500e car-sharing fleet.

• Hive Power (Switzerland) – Stellantis tested Hive Power’s FLEXO optimization platform to aggregate EVs for Virtual Power Plant and V2X applications. This powerful combination creates new revenue opportunities for company fleets.

• HMDrive (Italy) – Redefines the driving experience with augmented reality. Its patented tracking algorithms and transparent AR glasses make driving more effective, immersive and safe, in any vehicle and for any driver.

VALUE:

• Dexory (United Kingdom) – Dexory’s autonomous robotics and AI-powered platform create a real-time digital twin of warehouse operations, enabling real-time tracking, anomaly detection and actionable insights to optimize space, streamline labor and improve accuracy across global supply chains.

• Cloud Ace (Japan) – A global Managed Service Provider (MSP), Cloud Ace drives digital transformation for businesses worldwide by harnessing the power and flexibility of cloud platforms.

• GOMECANO (France) – Offers an on-demand mobile repair service. Certified, trusted mechanics are dispatched to the customer, minimizing downtime and maximizing convenience.

Additional finalists in this year’s Venture Awards include: Adagos, Aive, Blip, Carester, Entroview, Exatom, Geeglee, Gideon, Modelway, Monolith, MotorK, nFlux, Ohoskin, PRISM Eval, Scortex, Selfinspection, Tetmet, Tractian.

Stellantis collaborates with startups in two core ways:

As a partner: Stellantis promotes innovation by implementing innovative startup solutions at scale. More than 250 partnership contracts with startups have been signed in the past four years.

As an investor: Stellantis Ventures, Stellantis’ first corporate venture fund, established with an initial investment of €300 million, targets early- and later-stage startup companies that are developing innovative technologies for the automotive and mobility sectors, focusing on improving outcomes for individual customers and society as a whole.

Stellantis Ventures will host an interactive booth at MOVE 2025, the world’s premier mobility tech event, taking place June 18–19 at ExCeL in London. The booth (Main entrance, Booth 1) will feature pioneering startup solutions in AI, battery tech, and inclusive mobility, alongside innovative vehicles and technologies from Stellantis brands Citroën and FIAT.

