Everfield Enters Denmark with Acquisition of Hospitality Software Leader OnlinePOS

RANDERS, Denmark, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everfield, a European long-term software investor, announced the acquisition of OnlinePOS, Denmark’s trusted provider of point-of-sale (POS) solutions for the hospitality and events sector. This marks Everfield’s 30th acquisition across Europe, its first in Denmark, and a key step in expanding its Nordic footprint.

Founded in 2008, OnlinePOS offers a modular POS platform for HORECA businesses. The solution combines traditional POS functionalities with advanced features such as QR self-service ordering, payment management, table and back-office administration, and offers over 30 third-party integrations.





“At OnlinePOS, we’ve always aimed to simplify and modernize POS and payment solutions for HORECA businesses. We chose Everfield because of their long-term commitment to building enduring software businesses – not just through capital, but through shared values, operational excellence, and a genuine respect for the team behind the products. I look forward to building something even stronger – not just for our customers, but for our team and partners as well,” said CEO and Co-Founder Lasse Peters.

Headquartered in Randers, with additional offices in Copenhagen and Oslo, OnlinePOS will continue to be led by Lasse Peters and Karsten Knudsen, supported by a 70-person team.

Lorenz Fuglsang, Deal Lead at Everfield, said, “We’re delighted to welcome OnlinePOS to the Everfield ecosystem. This acquisition marks a key milestone in our Nordic expansion, and we’re committed to further strengthening our presence across the region.”

Henning Schreiber, Head of Acquisitions at Everfield, added, “OnlinePOS is an impressive business with a strong local presence, and a flexible, scalable point-of-sale product. Having OnlinePOS as part of the ecosystem marks an exciting step for our food and hospitality vertical.”

With Digifood, MatrixPOS, helloTESS!, and KOST, the Everfield ecosystem already brings together four established software providers in the POS space. The acquisition of OnlinePOS adds further expertise to the ecosystem and enhances its ability to deliver customer-centric, scalable solutions across the food and hospitality sector.

About Everfield

Everfield is a long-term investor and growth accelerator for European B2B software companies with mission-critical products. With 30 acquisitions to date, Everfield is a growing ecosystem of vertical market and specialist software companies.

About OnlinePOS

OnlinePOS is a cloud-based POS software provider headquartered in Randers, Denmark. OnlinePOS offers scalable solutions that help HORECA businesses streamline operations and improve daily efficiency.

