Captain T Cell Joins Bayer Co.Lab Berlin to Accelerate Autologous and Allogeneic TCR-T Cell Therapy Programs for Cancer Patients

Berlin, Germany – June 17th, 2025 – Captain T Cell GmbH, a biotech company developing next-generation TCR-based cell therapies for patients with solid tumors, today announced that it has been selected for residency in the Bayer Co.Lab incubator in Berlin.

The Bayer Co.Lab program supports cutting-edge biotech and life science innovators by providing access to fully equipped state-of-the-art lab and office infrastructure, global expertise, and Bayer’s broader life science ecosystem. Located at the headquarters of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division, Bayer Co.Lab Berlin is a key hub in the company’s global incubator network, built to accelerate breakthrough technologies on their path to patients.

“We are proud to join Bayer Co.Lab and to be recognized as a leading innovator in the TCR-T field,” said Dr. Felix Lorenz, CEO of Captain T Cell. “As we move our lead program to the clinic, our proximity to Bayer’s pharma hub will strengthen our clinical and translational strategy and help us develop TCR programs with real-world impact. We are excited to grow in this environment and continue pushing the boundaries of solid tumor therapy.”

Captain T Cell is advancing a proprietary TCR-T cell therapy platform that includes both autologous and allogeneic product candidates. Its autologous lead program, CTC 127, has demonstrated best-in-class in vivo efficacy in preclinical models, with a first-in-human clinical study starting in 2027. The Company’s first-in-class allogeneic platform recently achieved promising results in pre-clinical in vivo studies - a key hurdle for off-the-shelf cell therapies.

“Bayer Co.Lab exists to support visionary teams tackling the toughest scientific challenges,” said Dr. Ruth Shah, Head of Bayer Co.Lab Berlin. “We are excited to welcome Captain T Cell to our growing community of selected scientific innovators and look forward to supporting their mission to transform solid tumor treatment through next-generation cell therapies.”

Captain T Cell recently won first place for “Biggest Scientific Breakthrough” at the Grand Opening of the Bayer Co.Lab Berlin. The Company joins a growing cluster of high-potential life science ventures in one of Europe’s most dynamic innovation hubs for oncology and advanced therapeutics.

###

About Captain T Cell

Captain T Cell GmbH is a biotechnology company developing next-generation TCR-based cell therapies for solid tumors. Built on a robust TCR discovery and toolbox platform, the Company advances both autologous and allogeneic TCR-T products with the goal of delivering effective treatment options to patients with hard-to-treat cancers. To learn more, visit www.captaintcell.com.

About Bayer Co.Lab

Bayer Co.Lab is a pioneering global network of life science incubators focused on disruptive innovation and scientific breakthroughs. With strategic locations around the world, in Berlin, Germany; Cambridge, USA; Kobe, Japan; and Shanghai, China, Bayer Co.Lab connects early-stage entrepreneurs with world-class expertise, resources, and global networks – with no strings attached. Bayer Co.Lab empowers visionary startups by providing state-of-the-art facilities, expert mentorship, and a vibrant community where they can transform groundbreaking ideas into impactful healthcare solutions. To learn more, visit https://colab.bayer.com.

