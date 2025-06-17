Cabka awarded EcoVadis Platinum Medal, Improving Sustainability Score

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, June 17, 2025 - Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries “Cabka”, or the “Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard-to-recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), and listed at Euronext Amsterdam proudly announces it has been awarded the Platinum Medal by EcoVadis. This distinction represents the highest level of recognition for sustainability management and marks a significant upgrade from last year’s Gold Medal.

Cabka increased its EcoVadis score from 72 to 82 points, placing the company in the top 1% of all rated companies worldwide—a remarkable achievement and a testament to Cabka’s leadership in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

A Leader in Responsible Business

EcoVadis evaluates companies across key ESG areas, including environmental impact, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Achieving the Platinum status places Cabka among the world’s top sustainability leaders and confirms the strength and effectiveness of its integrated ESG strategy.

A Trusted Partner for Sustainable Supply Chains

This distinction underscores Cabka’s proactive role in addressing sustainability challenges in the plastics industry through measurable policies, transparent actions, and robust performance metrics.

In today’s complex regulatory and business environment, companies need reliable partners who help them manage ESG risks and build resilient, future-proof supply chains. By partnering with Cabka, customers gain access to a partner with a validated and recognized focus on sustainability, whose practices meet the highest global standards.

A Platinum-rated partner supports:

Enhanced supply chain sustainability and compliance

Risk mitigation through ESG best practices

Tangible progress toward customer sustainability targets





Cabka’s continued ESG leadership reflects its proactive approach to environmental impact reduction, strong business ethics, and transparent stakeholder engagement.

Alexander Masharov, CEO of Cabka Group, stated: “Receiving the EcoVadis Platinum Medal is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability. Improving our score shows that we are continuously improving our standards and we keep pushing ourselves to do better year after year. We are honored to be among the top 1% globally and proud to support our customers in building more sustainable supply chains.”

Katrin Poirier, Sustainability Director at Cabka, added:

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement. First and foremost, well done to the entire Cabka team. This recognition is well deserved. Our joint dedication to sustainability makes a real difference. Together, we are transforming supply chains and creating meaningful impacts. Excellence in sustainability truly matters.”

Cabka remains committed to advancing sustainability across its operations, supply chains, and partnerships.

For more information, visit Cabka.com

For more information, please contact:

Nadia Lubbe, Investor & Press contact

IR@cabka.com, or n.lubbe@cabka.com;

+31 6 21 51 54 52

www.investors.cabka.com

Commercial contact: info@cabka.com

www.cabka.com

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO product are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

