Deutsche Aircraft Unveils Strategic Leadership Evolution at Paris Airshow 2025

Le Bourget, Paris, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Aircraft announces the next step in its strategic evolution. Nico Neumann, currently co-CEO, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Deutsche Aircraft and Deutsche Aircraft Leipzig, with effect from July 1st, 2025, marking a natural progression in the company’s leadership journey. Dave Jackson, who has led the company as CEO for over 19 years, will focus his leadership at the group level, as CEO of Deutsche Aircraft Group, supporting Nico and the team in the operative entities.

A managed Transition for Future Growth

Jackson and Neuman have both worked together for over 15 years and this leadership evolution reflects a carefully planned succession that has been unfolding since late 2024. Nico Neumann, who has served as Co-CEO since January 2025 and previously as Chief Operating Officer, has played a key role in advancing the company’s strategic initiatives — including the rollout of the pioneering D328eco® test aircraft.

Dave Jackson will continue to shape the company’s future in his role at the group level, where his deep industry insight and strategic foresight will guide overarching initiatives and long-term vision. Under his leadership as CEO, Deutsche Aircraft achieved a remarkable turnaround and sustained the global operation of the Dornier 328 fleet, laying a strong foundation for the next chapter.

Guiding Deutsche Aircraft into the Future

Nico Neumann brings nearly two decades of experience in aviation operations and program leadership. His contributions have been instrumental in shaping the company’s production strategy, industrialization roadmap, and resilient supply chain.

Dave Jackson, CEO of Deutsche Aircraft Group, commented:

“This is an inspiring moment for Deutsche Aircraft, having worked so closely with Nico I am confident that with his strong leadership skills and alignment with our core values, the company is positioned to reach new heights. I look forward to developing our broader strategic goals and supporting Nico and the team to achieve our long-term success.”

Nico Neumann, CEO of Deutsche Aircraft, stated:

“It is a privilege to lead Deutsche Aircraft at this exciting stage of growth. As we prepare for the market introduction of the D328eco, I remain committed to our mission of advancing sustainable regional aviation. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated team and trusted partners to realize our shared vision.”

Strategic Priorities for 2025

As Deutsche Aircraft continues its forward momentum, it remains focused on four strategic pillars:

Advancing the D328eco Programme : Progressing development and industrialization of the next-generation regional aircraft built for sustainability and performance.

: Progressing development and industrialization of the next-generation regional aircraft built for sustainability and performance. Finalizing the Final Assembly Line (FAL) : Completing the carbon-neutral assembly site at Leipzig/Halle Airport by Q4 2025.

: Completing the carbon-neutral assembly site at Leipzig/Halle Airport by Q4 2025. Strengthening Strategic Partnerships : Deepening engagement with partners to ensure agility and robustness across the value chain.

: Deepening engagement with partners to ensure agility and robustness across the value chain. Driving Innovation and Sustainability: Championing smart technologies and eco-conscious practices to shape the future of regional aviation.

Showcasing at Paris Airshow 2025

The Paris Airshow 2025 provides a global stage for Deutsche Aircraft to highlight its innovation roadmap, sustainability efforts, and leadership strength. The company looks forward to connecting with industry leaders and stakeholders to share its vision for a cleaner, connected future in regional aviation.

