Safety Motion Control Market Outlook Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of ABB Group, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Bosch Rexroth, SICK Group & more

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Motion Control Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The safety motion control market will grow to US$20.97 billion in 2030 from US$15.91 billion in 2025 at CAGR of 5.62% during this period.



Safety motion control systems are a new type of motion control systems with enhanced safety and security features. The introduction of Safe Torque Off (STO), Safe Stop 1 and 2, and Safe Direction Systems has resulted in a paradigm shift toward safety.

Market Trends:

Key drivers of the safety motion control market include rapid industrialization, growing automation, stringent industrial safety standards (e.g., EU Machinery Directive, ANSI B11.0), and advantages such as high productivity, cost efficiency, flexibility, and ease of installation. However, high capital requirements have been a significant barrier to market growth, although ongoing technological advancements are creating new opportunities.

include rapid industrialization, growing automation, stringent industrial safety standards (e.g., EU Machinery Directive, ANSI B11.0), and advantages such as high productivity, cost efficiency, flexibility, and ease of installation. However, high capital requirements have been a significant barrier to market growth, although ongoing technological advancements are creating new opportunities. Major challenges to market growth include intense competition, high installation costs, and a shortage of skilled labor.

include intense competition, high installation costs, and a shortage of skilled labor. North America leads the market, with prominent players like Rockwell Automation and Mitsubishi Electric adopting safety technologies such as Safe Torque Off (STO), Safe Stop 1 and 2, and Safe Direction. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing growth due to increasing automation and energy efficiency concerns, driving investments in safety devices.

The global Safety Motion Control market report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry landscape, delivering strategic and executive-level insights supported by data-driven forecasts and detailed analysis. Regularly updated, the report equips decision-makers with actionable intelligence on current market trends, emerging opportunities, and competitive dynamics. It examines demand across various system types, including Open-Loop and Closed-Loop systems, and analyzes key components such as Sensors, Feedback Devices, AC Motors, DC Motors, Motion Controllers, and Others.

The report also explores applications like Assembling/Disassembling, Material Handling, Packaging, and Others, alongside end-user segments such as Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Energy and Power, Electrical and Electronics, and Others. Additionally, it evaluates technological advancements, critical government policies, regulatory frameworks, and macroeconomic factors, offering a comprehensive view of the market.

Some of the major players covered in this report include ABB Group, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Bosch Rexroth, General Electric, Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, SICK Group among others.



Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Companies Profiled

ABB Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Bosch Rexroth

General Electric

Pilz GmbH and Co. KG

SICK Group

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Safety Motion Control Market Segmentations:

Safety Motion Control Market Segmentation by type:



The market is analyzed by type into the following:

Open-Loop

Closed-Loop

Safety Motion Control Market Segmentation by component:



The report analyzes the market by components as below:

Sensors

Feedback devices

AC Motors

DC Motors

Motion Controllers

Other

Safety Motion Control Market Segmentation by application:



The market is analyzed by application into the following:

Assembling/Disassembling

Material Handling

Packaging

Others

Safety Motion Control Market Segmentation by end-user segment:



The report analyzes the market by end-user segment as below:

Manufacturing

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Safety Motion Control Market Segmentation by regions:



The study also analyzed the Safety Motion Control Market into the following regions, with country-level forecasts and analysis as below:

North America (US, Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Others)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain and Others

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Others)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xcqv1i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment