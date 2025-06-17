Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Major Cybersecurity Players Like Cisco and IBM Emphasize Defensive Measures Against Healthcare Data Breaches

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Cybersecurity Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The healthcare cybersecurity market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.49% to be worth US$40.82 billion in 2030 from US$19.03 billion in 2025.



Demand for electronic medical records and virtual information systems expanding with growing focus on digitalization in healthcare. As medical records contain a lot of information that can be used for identity theft and fraud, personal health information possesses a high value on the black market. The proliferation of cyber threats is thus a serious concern, driving the healthcare cybersecurity market growth.

Other growth factors are the availability of a specialized skilled workforce, robust R&D demanding big data, and digital technology penetration in emerging nations.





Key Market Trends:

The rising frequency and complexity of cyberattacks are driving market growth.

The healthcare sector is increasingly dependent on internet-connected technologies, from clinical data systems to radiology devices, to enhance care delivery through data integration, patient engagement, and medical support. However, these systems are often vulnerable to cyberattacks that steal medical data, hijack equipment, or shut down facilities for ransom. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights (OCR), 677 major breaches impacted over 182.4 million individuals in 2024 alone.

The Change Healthcare ransomware attack in February 2024, which compromised the data of 100 million Americans, disrupted insurance verification and payment systems nationwide, underscoring the healthcare sector's vulnerability. These escalating and sophisticated cyberattacks are key drivers of the healthcare cybersecurity market's growth.

Increasing regulatory focus on cybersecurity in healthcare is expected to create opportunities for market players. For example, the December 2024 Health Care Cybersecurity and Resiliency Act modernizes HIPAA and mandates incident response plans following the Change Healthcare breach. This bipartisan bill reflects the heightened regulatory emphasis on cybersecurity in the healthcare sector.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global healthcare cybersecurity market during the forecast period, driven by the growing number of cybercrimes, the presence of major market players, and strong regulatory support. For instance, the February 2024 cyberattack on Change Healthcare highlighted North America's prominence as a target, increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions in the region. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific healthcare cybersecurity market is anticipated to experience significant growth.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Broadcom (Symantec), Trend Micro Incorporated, Cisco, IBM, Kaspersky Lab, Fireeye Inc., Intel Corporation, GE Healthcare CrowdStrike, Imperva, CyberArk, Trellix among others.



Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $19.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Segmentation by Type of Threat:



The market is analyzed by type of Threat into the following:

Malware

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

Advanced Persistent Threat (APT)

Spyware

Lost/Stolen Devices

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Segmentation by Solution:



The report analyzes the market by solution as below:

Identity and Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Antivirus and Antimalware

DDoS Mitigation

Others

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Segmentation by End-User:



The market is analyzed by end-user into the following:

Pharmaceutical Enterprises

Health Insurance Sector

Hospitals

Laboratories

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Segmentation by regions:



The study also analyzed the Healthcare Cybersecurity Market into the following regions, with country-level forecasts and analysis as below:

North America (US, Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Others)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain and Others

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Others)

