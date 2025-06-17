Digital Transformation Market Forecast Report 2025-2035: AI Anticipated to Outpace Growth as Cloud Solutions Dominate the Digital Transformation Landscape

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation Market Industry Trend and Future Forecast to 2035: Distribution by Type of Technology, Type of Offering, Type of Deployment, Type of Application, Company Size, Business Model, End User and Geographical Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital transformation market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.42 trillion in 2025, to USD 13.26 trillion by 2035, at a CAGR of 22.50% during the forecast period to 2035.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET: GROWTH AND TRENDS

Due to the rapid advancements in technology, digital tools and innovations have become integral to the business landscape, allowing for quicker decision-making and the elimination of geographical constraints. Digital transformation primarily involves the incorporation of digital solutions, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things (IoT) to enhance communication speed and improve customer experiences.

With these digital transformation tools, businesses can gather data from diverse sources in real-time, aiding in more accurate business decision-making. For example, in the finance sector, these digital innovations provide remote access to systems, enabling employees to work outside traditional office settings. In the pharmaceutical sector, cutting-edge technological tools like machine learning, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital twin technology are crucial for real-time data collection relevant to drug development.

Given the ongoing trend of adopting digital technologies across various industries, we anticipate that the digital transformation market will continue to expand steadily. To meet the rising demand for digital transformative solutions and technologies, industry stakeholders are undertaking strategic initiatives aimed at creating customer-focused offerings and self-service digital solution portals. Prominent companies such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are forging partnerships to strengthen their range of cloud solutions and predictive analytics tools.

In June 2024, Worksoft, a leading provider of intelligent test automation solutions, established a strategic alliance with KPMG, a professional cloud services firm, to set a benchmark for digital transformation in India by providing analytical tools and expertise. Through this partnership, Worksoft will supply automation technology to enhance business process testing, which will aid in navigating the complexities of modern business operations. Likewise, numerous industry leaders are intensifying their research and development efforts to deliver advanced technological solutions across different sectors, making this market appealing for future investment.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Market Share by Type of Technology

Based on the type of technology, the global digital transformation market is segmented into cloud computing, big data and analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, Business Intelligence and Blockchain. Currently, cloud computing segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the extensive use of cloud services across various industries, providing business flexibility, scalability, and storage options.

In addition, leading companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google are consistently making significant advancements in cloud solutions that provide immersive experiences and enhance task management capabilities. However, artificial intelligence segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Offering

Based on the type of offering, the digital transformation market is segmented into solutions and services. Currently, solutions segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for solutions like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, and cloud computing to enhance business efficiency.

Additionally, digital solutions have become essential in digital transformation strategies, enabling automation and optimizing resources for peak efficiency in organizations. However, services segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Deployment

Based on the type of deployment, the digital transformation market is segmented into hosted, and on-premise. Currently, hosted (cloud) segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the greater scalability, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility that hosted (cloud) solutions provide.

Additionally, the on-premise segment maintains the second-largest market share as many industries depend on on-premise solutions for their business functions. On-premise solutions are easily customizable and user-friendly.

Market Share by Type of Application

Based on the type of application, the digital transformation market is segmented into accounting, finance management, IT operations, supply chain management and HR services. Currently, finance management services segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the swift implementation of digital transformation solutions within financial services, facilitating real-time financial advice, robotic process automation, and digital banking solutions. These digital transformation solutions are dependent on cloud-based analytics and artificial intelligence to provide a seamless customer experience and efficient financial operations.

As a result of the continued adoption in the financial sector, this segment is anticipated to sustain a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. Further, it is worth noting that IT operations occupy the second-largest share of the market, driven by the growing utilization of cloud computing and AI-powered management and automation in IT operations and industrial settings.

Market Share by Company Size

Based on the company size, the digital transformation market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprises. Currently, large enterprises segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to their extensive resources and technological capabilities that support the creation of innovative digital transformation solutions. However, small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by End User

Based on the end user, the digital transformation market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, IT and telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, transportation and logistics, government, and other. Currently, BFSI segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to a heightened emphasis by financial institutions on automation to provide seamless technical assistance to customers.

Additionally, the increasing demand for remote services has further driven the need for digital transformation solutions within the BFSI sector. However, healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Based on the geographical regions, the digital transformation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World. Currently, North America captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the presence of established cloud computing technology developers in this area. These industry leaders are concentrating on creating advanced digital technology solutions, including machine learning, cloud computing, and automation tools for a variety of industrial sectors.

Additionally, the increasing use of digital payment solutions in this region has further accelerated the demand for digital transformation solutions. However, digital transformation technology market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecast period.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET: RESEARCH COVERAGE

The report on the digital transformation market features insights on various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis : An in-depth analysis of the digital transformation market, focusing on key market segments, including type of technology, type of offering, type of deployment, type of application, company size, business model, end user and geographical regions.

: An in-depth analysis of the digital transformation market, focusing on key market segments, including type of technology, type of offering, type of deployment, type of application, company size, business model, end user and geographical regions. Competitive Landscape : A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the Digital transformation market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure.

: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the Digital transformation market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the Digital transformation market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, digital transformation portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the Digital transformation market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, digital transformation portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

