Sweden Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2025: Stockholm Leads in Rack Capacity with 80% Share

The database covers the Sweden data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Boden, Boras, Falkenberg, Falun, Gothenburg, Lulea, Malmo, Ostersund, Pitea, Satra, Skelleftea, Stockholm.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation per kW pricing
Key Market Highlights
- The upcoming capacity is over 270 MW, which is nearly 1.7x larger than the existing capacity.
- EcoDataCenter is the leading operator by rack capacity, followed by Conapto and Digital Realty.
- atNorth and EcoDataCenter are investing heavily in large-scale expansions.
- Around 80% of existing rack capacity is concentrated in Stockholm, making it the core data hub.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Stockholm Data Center or SWE01)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (9 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Sweden Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Binero Group
- Borderlight (GoGreenHost)
- Conapto
- Digital Realty
- EcoDataCenter
- Elementica
- Ember
- Equinix
- Evroc
- GlobalConnect
- GleSYS
- GTT Communication (Interoute)
- Multigrid
- Northern Data-Hydro66
- Rise Institue
- STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)
- SplitVision
- STORESPEED
- Telia Group
- Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
