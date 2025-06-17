Sweden Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2025: Stockholm Leads in Rack Capacity with 80% Share

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The database covers the Sweden data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Boden, Boras, Falkenberg, Falun, Gothenburg, Lulea, Malmo, Ostersund, Pitea, Satra, Skelleftea, Stockholm.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Key Market Highlights

The upcoming capacity is over 270 MW, which is nearly 1.7x larger than the existing capacity.

EcoDataCenter is the leading operator by rack capacity, followed by Conapto and Digital Realty.

atNorth and EcoDataCenter are investing heavily in large-scale expansions.

Around 80% of existing rack capacity is concentrated in Stockholm, making it the core data hub.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Stockholm Data Center or SWE01)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (9 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Sweden Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

atNorth

Bahnhof

Binero Group

Borderlight (GoGreenHost)

Conapto

Digital Realty

EcoDataCenter

Elementica

Ember

Equinix

Evroc

GlobalConnect

GleSYS

GTT Communication (Interoute)

Multigrid

Northern Data-Hydro66

Rise Institue

STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)

SplitVision

STORESPEED

Telia Group

Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ox1e9a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.